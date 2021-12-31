ISSN 2330-717X
Brazilian Real banknotes. Photo Credit: Marcello Casal Jr, Agencia Brasil

Brazil: Minimum Monthly Wage Rises To $217.18 Dollars

Brazil’s Government Gazette published on Friday (Dec. 31), the Provisional Measure no. 1091, issued on December 30, 2021, by President Jair Bolsonaro, which defines the new value of the minimum wage per month, starting on January 1, 2022, at BRL 1,212 ($ 217,18 dollars).

According to the document, the value of the minimum wage per day shall rise to BRL 40.40 ($ 7,23 dollars) and, per hour, to BRL 5.51 ($ 0,98 cents).

In a live speech on a social media on Thursday night (Dec. 30), President Bolsonaro had already announced the new minimum wage for 2022.

Currently, the minimum wage per month is BRL $1,100 ($ 197,11 dollars).

