‘Deal Of Shame’ Outcome Of Some Arab States’ Treachery: Iranian Cleric

Tehran’s provisional Friday Prayers leader deplored the US government’s plan on Palestine as “the deal of shame” and said the conspiracy against Palestinians is the outcome of some Arab states’ treachery.

“This plan is the treason and scandal of the century,” Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Movahedi Kermani said, addressing worshippers in Tehran on Friday.

“The plan is a unilateral decision by Israel, the US and several mercenary Arab states,” the cleric said, adding that the plan has been protested by freedom-loving people in the region and around the world.

“The deal of shame is the result of some Arab governments’ treachery,” Ayatollah Movahedi Kermani underscored.

However, no conspiracy and treason can deprive the Palestinian people from their rights, the cleric went on to say.

The enemies are seeking to disarm the Palestinian resistance movement and put it under pressure but the Americans should know that they would never see their dreams come true, Ayatollah Movahedi Kermani stated.

On Tuesday night, US President Donald Trump unveiled his long-delayed Middle East plan, a proposal Palestinian leaders called a “conspiracy” that “will not pass”.

Following Trump’s announcement, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said “a thousand no’s” to the plan.

The American plan has sparked widespread international condemnation.

The deal of century ploy, fronted by US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, has already been rejected by the Palestinians, who say the White House’s policies have been blatantly biased in favor of Israel.

Palestinians have cut off all contacts with the Trump administration since the US president broke with decades of bipartisan policy to recognize Jerusalem al-Quds as the capital of Israel in December 2017.

