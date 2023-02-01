Eni Announces 500th Cargo From Damietta LNG Facility In Egypt

By Eurasia Review

Damietta LNG facility has successfully produced and loaded its 500th LNG cargo from start-up of operations in 2005. Since its restart in 2021, Damietta LNG facility exported 7.2 MT of LNG.

During year 2022, Damietta LNG produced and exported approximately 4 million tons of LNG, which considered the largest volume in its almost 20-year history, making it the first LNG terminal in Egypt in terms of LNG exports and contributing to Egypt’s role as an energy hub in the Mediterranean. Around 60% of the total shipments from Damietta plant were delivered to Europe.

The Damietta LNG plant, which re-commenced production in 2021, is operated through JV between Eni and Egas. The facility plays a pivotal role in Eni’s strategy, aimed at ensuring gas supply security and diversification, while at the same time contributing to the energy transition.

Eni has been present in Egypt since 1954, where it operates through the subsidiary IEOC. The company is currently the country’s leading producer with an equity production of hydrocarbons of approximately 350,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. In 2022 Eni produced almost 60% of the total gas produced in the country.