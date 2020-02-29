China’s Medical Experts In Iran To Help In Fighting Coronavirus

By Tasnim News Agency

China has sent a team of medical experts to Iran to support the Islamic Republic in the fight against the novel coronavirus, the East Asian country’s envoy said.

In a post on his Twitter account on Saturday, China’s Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua said the medical experts along with a new cargo of medical supplies have arrived in Tehran.

On Friday, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson expressed her condolences to Iran over the outbreak of coronavirus and vowed Beijing will send assistance to Tehran to overcome the disease.

“Sad to hear bad news in Iran. 1st batch of Chinese assistance already arrived and surer to follow. We are with you, Iran! Be strong, Iran! Hang in there, Iran! ” Hua Chunying wrote in her tweet.

The Iranian Health Ministry’s public relations director said that so far, 34 people have lost their lives due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

“By noon today, the number of people with coronavirus disease has reached 388, of whom 34 have died,” Kianoush Jahanpour said on Friday.

He further emphasized that the average age of the people infected with the virus is more than 53, adding that the average age of those who have passed away is over 60.

The health official went on to say that over the past days, 73 of the patients have recovered from the disease.

Medical staff in 20 provinces of Iran have been working tirelessly over the past week to contain the novel coronavirus that has originated from China.

