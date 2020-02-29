ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, March 1, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Women wearing masks in Iran. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

China’s Medical Experts In Iran To Help In Fighting Coronavirus

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

China has sent a team of medical experts to Iran to support the Islamic Republic in the fight against the novel coronavirus, the East Asian country’s envoy said.

In a post on his Twitter account on Saturday, China’s Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua said the medical experts along with a new cargo of medical supplies have arrived in Tehran.

On Friday, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson expressed her condolences to Iran over the outbreak of coronavirus and vowed Beijing will send assistance to Tehran to overcome the disease.   

“Sad to hear bad news in Iran. 1st batch of Chinese assistance already arrived and surer to follow. We are with you, Iran! Be strong, Iran! Hang in there, Iran! ” Hua Chunying wrote in her tweet. 

The Iranian Health Ministry’s public relations director said that so far, 34 people have lost their lives due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

“By noon today, the number of people with coronavirus disease has reached 388, of whom 34 have died,” Kianoush Jahanpour said on Friday.

He further emphasized that the average age of the people infected with the virus is more than 53, adding that the average age of those who have passed away is over 60.

The health official went on to say that over the past days, 73 of the patients have recovered from the disease.

Medical staff in 20 provinces of Iran have been working tirelessly over the past week to contain the novel coronavirus that has originated from China.



Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

