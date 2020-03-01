ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, March 1, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

President Donald Trump places his hand on the Western Wall in Jerusalem, Monday, May 22, 2017, prior to placing a prayer in-between the stone blocks of the religious site. (Official White House Photo by Dan Hansen)

President Donald Trump places his hand on the Western Wall in Jerusalem, Monday, May 22, 2017, prior to placing a prayer in-between the stone blocks of the religious site. (Official White House Photo by Dan Hansen)

1 Opinion Religion 

The Politics Of American Jews – OpEd

Rabbi Allen S. Maller 0 Comments

By

Every Democratic presidential contender would overwhelmingly outperform US President Donald Trump with Jewish voters in a head-to-head match-up this fall, according to new poll from the Jewish Electorate Institute (JEI).

Former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg would do best winning 69% to 31%; and Mayor Mike Bloomberg would do as well 67% to 28%; followed by Biden 67% to 31%; and Warren 65% to 32%.

Even the self-proclaimed democratic socialist Bernie Sanders would defeat Trump 65% to 30%, despite only 52% of American Jews having a favorable view of Sanders, and 45% having an unfavorable view of him, the survey found.

The poll, conducted by Garin-Hart-Yang Research Associates on behalf of JEI, took place from February 18-24. The online survey of 1,001 self-identified high-propensity Jewish voters has a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points.

US Jewish voters remain highly supportive of the Jewish state’s right to exist and defend itself: 91% said they were generally pro-Israel, even though 56% identified themselves as “critical” of the Netanyahu government.

While a large majority of US Jewish voters disapprove of Trump’s performance on domestic policy issues — from taxes to healthcare and reproductive rights — a slim majority approves his management of US-Israel relations.

Fifty-one percent said they supported his Israel policies; 39% said they didn’t; and 52% said they approved of his decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty on the Golan Heights.

The US Jewish community appeared much more equally divided on Trump’s decision to move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Whereas 45% approved of the move, 42% said they were opposed to it.

Orthodox Jews (the president’s daughter and son-in-law are Orthodox Jews) are much more supportive of the move, while Reform and Conservative Jews are more opposed.



Please Donate Today
 Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Avatar

Rabbi Allen S. Maller

Allen Maller retired in 2006 after 39 years as Rabbi of Temple Akiba in Culver City, Calif. He is the author of an introduction to Jewish mysticism. God. Sex and Kabbalah and editor of the Tikun series of High Holy Day prayerbooks.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.