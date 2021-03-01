L’Industreet Officially Opened By French President Macron

By Eurasia Review

French President Emmanuel Macron officially opened Monday with Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Total, L’Industreet in Stains (north of Paris) the campus for 18- to 25-year-olds with or without qualifications, thought up and funded by the Total Foundation.

According to Total, the campus will provide tuition-free training for 400 young people each year in the industry professions of tomorrow. Despite COVID-19, more than 60 young people already started training with L’Industreet in November 2020.

Total said the initiative provides a practical response to the challenge of youth unemployment at a time when more than 200,000 industrial jobs are unfilled in France. Industry is undergoing profound changes with automation and digitalization, and it offers a wealth of opportunities for young people looking for a career path.

“It is an honor to welcome the French President here today to open L’Industreet. This campus is tangible proof of Total’s commitment to youth employment and training. L’Industreet is targeted primarily at those who leave school without any qualifications and are looking for a career, attracting them to the industries that are hiring. We have designed L’Industreet to really lead the way in training young people in the industrial trades of tomorrow, with one clear objective: a job for each graduate,” explains Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Total. “I would like to personally thank everyone who has been involved in this collective challenge over the last two years: the project and teaching team, as well as those involved in inclusion, employment and training in collaboration with professional organizations, local authorities and the French government, without whose support this project would not have come to fruition so quickly.”

L’Industreet will give young people the opportunity to acquire nationally recognized professional skills certification after 12 to 18 months of free training. The program focuses on five areas with high demand for applicants: automated production lines, non-destructive testing and inspection, power distribution terminals, digitalization of industrial facilities and attended robot multi-service maintenance.

Total said its innovative teaching approach mixes classroom and technical courses with immersive work experience, as well as the know-how needed to enter the world of work. Because the curriculum is individualized, students will be able to enroll throughout the year. At the end of the program, L’Industreet’s goal is for each young graduate to be in a position to find a job in industry, continue their studies or start their own business.

Concept: tuition-free education open to all

No specific background or qualification is required for a place in L’Industreet. The campus is intended for young people who are still searching for a career path. In addition, Total said it is puttin an emphasis on training an equal number of men and women to overcome the stubborn stereotypes associated with jobs in industry.

With its 11,000 m2 dedicated to learning, the campus is designed as a real place for living, comprising three 1,000 m2workshops, 400 m2 of space dedicated to digital technology, 1,000 m2 of outdoor space and student accommodation. The campus is also accessible by public transport, with the RER D and the T11 tramline right next to the site. The project was designed with a low carbon footprint and is HQE Bâtiment Durable (sustainable building) certified. Solar panels supply some of the site’s power requirements.