Saudi Arabia And US Air Forces Begin Joint Training Exercise

By Arab News

The Royal Saudi Air Force and the US Air Force on Sunday began a joint training exercise in the west of the Kingdom, the Ministry of Defense said.

The “Dragon” exercise focuses on tactical interception training, combat training, counterattack, and suppressing enemy air defenses.

It is considered a continuation of joint cooperation between both air forces to maintain regional security and stability, the ministry said, adding: “The exercise also contributes to achieving compatibility and operational integration.”