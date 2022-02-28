FIFA/UEFA Suspend Russian Clubs And National Teams From All Competitions

By Eurasia Review

All Russian clubs and national teams are suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice, UEFA said in a statement Monday.

According to the statement, “Following the initial decisions adopted by the FIFA Council and the UEFA Executive Committee, which envisaged the adoption of additional measures, FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice.”

UEFA said the decisions were adopted by the Bureau of the FIFA Council and the Executive Committee of UEFA.

“Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people,” the statement concluded.