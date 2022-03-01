‘NATO’s Defensive Shield Is Strong,’ Says NATO Military Committee Chair

By Eurasia Review

The 30 Allied Chiefs of Defence held on Monday an extraordinary meeting of the NATO Military Committee to discuss the situation in and around Ukraine.

The meeting was convened in response to Russia’s blatant and unjustified attack on Ukraine. All Allied Chiefs of Defence condemned the ongoing onslaught by Russian military forces, resulting in a rising number of casualties, including among the civilian population.

“As the fighting intensifies, it is appropriate and timely that the Chiefs of Defence meet to appraise the current military and humanitarian situation in and around Ukraine, and discuss the ongoing support from Allied nations to Ukraine”, highlighted Admiral Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee. He noted that “many NATO Allies have offered to provide military support and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Coordination is key”.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg joined the meeting to share his views on the extraordinary Summit held on 25 February 2022, where Allied Heads of State and Government called on Russia to end the war immediately, cease its assault and withdraw all its forces from Ukraine.

The Chiefs of Defence reviewed NATO’s future Deterrence and Defence Posture, as well as ongoing vigilance activities across all domains and territory. NATO has enhanced its defensive posture in the eastern part of the Alliance, with more land and air forces, and maritime assets across the NATO area. NATO’s defence plans have been activated and as a result, elements of the NATO Response Force are being deployed, for the first time in a collective defence context.

“Our preparations were timely and our responses were swift, as such our defensive shield is standing strong, ready to protect and defend all Allies, and our Alliance from aggression”, concluded Admiral Bauer.