ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

TotalEnergies logo
1 Business Europe 

TotalEnergies To No Longer Provide Capital For New Projects In Russia

Eurasia Review 0 Comments

By

TotalEnergies said Tuesday it will no longer provide capital for new projects in Russia.

TotalEnergies said in a statement that it condemns Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, which has tragic consequences for the population and threatens Europe.

“TotalEnergies expresses its solidarity with the Ukrainian people who are suffering the consequences and with the Russian people who will also suffer the consequences.” the company said.

In the statement, TotalEnergies added that it is mobilized to provide fuel to the Ukrainian authorities and aid to Ukrainian refugees in Europe.

“TotalEnergies supports the scope and strength of the sanctions put in place by Europe and will implement them regardless of the consequences (currently being assessed) on its activities in Russia,” the company said.

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.