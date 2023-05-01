Rise Of Ethnic Violence In Pakistan – OpEd

By Saba Kiran

Ethnic and sectarian conflict has a long history in Pakistan, a nation of more than 220 million people. The nation was created in 1947 after being divided from India to create a homeland for the local Muslims. This division is where the violence’s origins may be found. Political, economic, and social inequalities, as well as religious and cultural differences, have all contributed to the rise of ethnic and sectarian conflicts since that time.

The provinces of Sindh and Balochistan, which are home to a number of ethnic groups with distinctive traditions, dialects, and identities, are where ethnic violence is most prevalent in Pakistan. These include, among others, Sindhis, Balochis, Pashtuns, Punjabis, and Mohajirs. Despite the fact that these communities have lived side by side for generations, tensions have increased recently for a variety of reasons.

Political and economic inequality in Pakistan is one of the key causes of ethnic conflict. Numerous ethnic groups in the nation experience feelings of exclusion and marginalisation from the political process, which has resulted in resentment and anger. Particularly, the Mohajir community has long complained of discrimination and marginalisation at the hands of the predominately Punjabi establishment. The Mohajir community immigrated to Pakistan from India during the partition. Economic inequalities, in addition to political inequality, contribute to ethnic conflict. Many of Pakistan’s ethnic groups are poor and have little access to basic services like healthcare, education, and other necessities. Due to their perception that they are being left behind while others succeed, many groups have become resentful towards one another as a result.

Ethnic violence in Pakistan is also influenced by religious and cultural differences. Muslims from Sunni and Shia sects make up the majority of the population, and violence between these two groups has been an ongoing issue for many years. Additionally, there are conflicts between various ethnic groups over things like language, attire, and customs. Ethnic violence has also been exacerbated in Pakistan by the growth of extremist organisations. These organisations often target members of ethnic groups they consider to be adversaries as well as minority populations, such as Shia Muslims, Christians, and Hindus. Due to this, there has been an increase in sectarian and ethnic violence as well as a general atmosphere of dread and unease across the nation.

There are many actions that may be made to deal with the issue of ethnic violence in Pakistan. These include encouraging political and economic equality for all ethnic groups, making investments in healthcare and education to combat poverty and inequality, and firmly repressing sectarian violence. Additionally, initiatives should be taken to advance interfaith and interethnic communication and to strengthen Pakistanis of all backgrounds’ sense of unity and shared identity. In Pakistan, ethnic violence is a significant issue that is caused by a variety of circumstances. A holistic strategy that addresses political, economic, and social inequities as well as variations in religion and culture will be needed to address this issue. Finding a method to support peace and stability for all of the country’s residents will not be simple, but the stakes are great and the future of the nation relies on it.

To address the problem of ethnic violence in Pakistan, a multifaceted approach that considers both the underlying causes and the direct causes of violence is required. It is possible to lessen ethnic strife in Pakistan by taking the following steps:

Promote political and economic equality: One of the key factors contributing to ethnic violence in Pakistan is political and economic inequality. An essential first step in fixing this problem is to guarantee that all ethnic groups have equal access to political power and economic opportunities. This might include adjustments to the political system, such as the devolution of power to the provinces, as well as policies that promote economic growth and reduce poverty.

Encourage interethnic dialogue: Promoting dialogue and interaction between different ethnic groups may help to lessen barriers and disputes. This could include activities like community outreach initiatives, athletic contests, and festivals honouring various cultures.

Combating extremism: With the rise of extremist groups in Pakistan, the problem of ethnic violence has become worse. In order to resolve this, the government must take forceful action against these groups, ceasing activities, seizing assets, and pursuing legal action against their leaders.

Improve law enforcement: To prevent and respond to instances of racial violence, law enforcement agencies need better equipment and training. This might include training police officers explicitly on how to handle situations of interethnic violence and investing in equipment and technology that will increase their capacity to respond.

Both Sunni and Shia Muslims live in Pakistan, where tensions between the two groups sometimes lead to violence. Initiatives should be conducted to advance interfaith dialogue and understanding as well as to strengthen the legal and regulatory structures that prevent sectarian violence in order to address this.

Boost education and awareness programmes: Promotion of interethnic peace and the reduction of prejudice may be achieved via education and awareness programmes. Programmes in schools, public awareness initiatives, and media efforts that promote harmony and peace may fall under this category.

To put an end to ethnic violence in Pakistan, every sector of society must make a concerted effort. By promoting political and economic equality, encouraging interethnic dialogue, combating extremism, bolstering law enforcement, resolving sectarian conflicts, and increasing awareness and education, Pakistan may make significant progress towards a more peaceful and harmonious future.

Ms Saba Kiran is an MS graduate of the Department of Aerospace and Strategic Studies at Air University, Islamabad. She has a background in political science and takes an academic interest in ethnopolitical conflicts, national security, strategic stability, and social conflict analysis.