By Haluk Direskeneli

On the evening of Wednesday, April 30, 2025, we witnessed the magnificent performance of the Russian State Academic Symphony Orchestra “Evgeny Svetlanov” at the CSO Ada Concert Hall in Ankara. Under the baton of conductor Feodor Beznosikov and featuring pianist Salih Can Gevrek as soloist, the orchestra performed Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2.

The Emotional World of Rachmaninoff

This well-known concerto, composed of three movements, took the audience on a journey beyond time. Rachmaninoff’s romantic and passionate composition, combined with Salih Can Gevrek’s virtuosity, left a profound impression in the hall. However, moments when the orchestra overpowered the soloist and the audience applauded between movements slightly disrupted the flow of the performance. Once again, it became clear that classical music audiences should be more mindful of applause etiquette in such works.

Tchaikovsky’s Majestic Fourth Symphony

In the second half of the concert, Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 was performed. This four-movement masterpiece showcased the orchestra’s technical prowess and musical depth. Each movement offered glimpses into Tchaikovsky’s inner world—sometimes exuberant, sometimes melancholic, but always enchanting. Yet, the premature applause between movements slightly undermined the cohesion of the piece.

A Glimpse of Russian Culture in Ankara

It was a true privilege to hear such a distinguished orchestra perform in Ankara. Given the ongoing war in Ukraine and the sanctions imposed by the West on Russia, Russian artists have seen their concert opportunities in Europe and the U.S. significantly reduced. This shift has had a positive impact on Turkey’s cultural scene, as prestigious ensembles now find opportunities to connect with audiences in cities like Ankara and Istanbul.

The evening was crowned with powerful examples of Russian romanticism and classical music. The orchestra’s dynamic interpretation, the soloist’s masterful performance, and Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable melodies offered the audience a truly unique experience.