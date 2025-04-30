Accusations And Counter-Accusations Surround Pahalgam Attack Amid Historical Indo-Pak Tensions – OpEd

By DJ Kamal Mustafa

An old adage suggests that the one making the most noise may have something to hide, a sentiment invoked by some observers examining the persistent cycle of blame between India and Pakistan following security incidents. The relationship has long been characterized by mutual suspicion, with both nations frequently accusing the other of sponsoring violence and instability.

Pakistan, along with certain international observers, contends that it has faced decades of destabilization efforts allegedly backed by India. Conversely, India consistently points towards Pakistan as a source of cross-border terrorism, particularly after significant attacks within its territory or in Indian-administered regions. This pattern creates a challenging diplomatic and security environment, marked by swift accusations often preceding detailed investigations.

The recent tragic attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 fatalities, has brought this dynamic into sharp focus once again. While the Pakistani government issued an official condemnation of terrorism, questions were quickly raised by its military leadership regarding the speed and nature of India’s initial response. Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Pakistan’s Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), publicly questioned how an FIR implicating cross-border elements could be filed within 10 minutes of the incident, considering the remote location and challenging terrain, suggesting this pointed towards a pre-existing narrative rather than an impartial investigation.

Pakistani officials argue that this follows a familiar pattern designed to deflect scrutiny from India’s own alleged role in regional instability. They cite historical grievances, particularly pointing to persistent allegations of Indian intelligence agencies funding, training, and arming separatist groups in Pakistan, especially within Balochistan. Examples provided by the DG ISPR include the prominent coverage given to Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) spokespersons and footage on Indian media channels following attacks like the Jaffar Express bombing, presented as evidence of Indian support for such groups. This narrative from Pakistan portrays India as the actual aggressor, masking its actions behind a consistent anti-Pakistan campaign amplified by associated media outlets.

Further points raised by the DG ISPR include allegations of “fake encounters,” where Pakistan claims India uses illegally held Pakistani prisoners, staging their deaths to present them as terrorists killed during counter-terrorism operations. Pakistan asserts this is a method to manufacture evidence and divert attention from human rights concerns in Indian-occupied Kashmir. Adding to the immediate tensions, the DG ISPR stated that Pakistan possesses intelligence suggesting India has directed its proxies to carry out further attacks within Pakistan following the Pahalgam incident. He quantified this alleged sponsorship by citing 3,700 terrorist incidents in Pakistan since January 2024, which he attributed to Indian backing aimed at achieving short-term political gains.

Pakistan also contends that India’s alleged destabilizing activities extend beyond its borders, citing perceived interference in Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. The DG ISPR noted that accusations of Indian state-sponsored actions have become transnational, referencing recent diplomatic friction involving Canada, the US, and Australia. From Pakistan’s perspective, this creates a stark contrast between India’s global image, often portrayed as a victim of terrorism, and Pakistan’s reality, having suffered immense human (over 80,000 lives) and economic (nearly $500 billion) losses in its own fight against terrorism, yet frequently being cast as the sponsor.

The Pahalgam incident is framed by Pakistani officials as analogous to the 2019 Pulwama attack, which they argue was politically exploited by India to justify constitutional changes in Jammu and Kashmir. The current incident, the DG ISPR suggested, is similarly being leveraged to undermine Pakistan’s counter-terrorism achievements and economic stabilization efforts. Contradictions in the initial Indian reporting – simultaneously describing “indiscriminate firing” while pushing a religiously motivated narrative – were highlighted by the DG ISPR as inconsistent. He questioned the narrative framing the incident as “Islamist terrorism,” pointing out the significant role of the local Muslim community in Pahalgam as tourism providers, first responders, and victims, suggesting the label could be part of a broader “systematic hate agenda.” This, he described, aligns with an alleged Indian strategy of internalizing external issues like Kashmir while externalizing internal problems such as domestic extremism.

In light of these competing narratives and historical accusations, Pakistan, through its Prime Minister and the DG ISPR, has formally demanded an independent, transparent investigation into the Pahalgam attack based on mutually agreed Terms of Reference (TORs). This demand, they state, is based on “strong reasons, empirical evidence, and facts.”

The Point of View:

The aftermath of the Pahalgam attack underscores the deep-seated mistrust and complex cycle of accusations between India and Pakistan. While India directs blame towards Pakistan, Pakistani officials counter with detailed allegations of long-term Indian-sponsored destabilization and manipulation of events. The role of media narratives on both sides further complicates the situation, potentially deepening divisions between the nuclear-armed neighbours. Pakistan’s call for a joint or independent investigation highlights the critical need for verifiable facts to supersede rhetoric. Until evidence-based conclusions are reached and acknowledged, the region remains caught in a pattern of accusation and counter-accusation, with significant implications for regional stability. Pakistani military leadership affirms its vigilance and readiness to defend national sovereignty while stating a preference for peace and de-escalation. The international community faces the challenge of navigating these claims and encouraging transparent mechanisms for conflict resolution.