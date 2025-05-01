Ambedkar’s Republic Was Never Born – OpEd

By Arman Ahmed

Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was a leading Indian legal scholar, economist, and social reformer, recognized as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. He is revered for his lifelong fight against discrimination based on caste and social inequality.

A Dalit himself, Ambedkar experienced extreme marginalization firsthand, which spurred his unwavering commitment to fighting for the rights of Dalits and other marginalized groups. In the Indian independence movement, he argued forcefully for the imposition of reservations—affirmative action policies—aimed at creating level playing fields and representation for historically disadvantaged groups in education and government employment. Ambedkar’s relevance is more so today, as caste inequalities in contemporary India continue, thereby rendering his thoughts and his fight for social justice and inclusive democracy even more relevant and pressing.

Ambedkar’s warnings regarding the perils of combining religion and politics continue to resonate in the present day. He cautioned that religious commitment could potentially facilitate spiritual liberation. In a political context, the practice of Bhakti or the veneration of heroes inexorably results in a path of decline and subsequently the emergence of tyranny. A remarkable paradox is evident in the current political landscape, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has established a personality cult around Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is indicative of a distinctive vision for the nation. Modi’s popularity transitions from a simple political appreciation to a form of ideological commitment that undermines the fundamental principles of democracy.

BJP’s adoption of the Hindutva doctrine has furthered the exclusion of lower castes and religious minorities, thereby raising significant concerns about the representation and inclusivity of our society. Laws such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are criticized by critics for their inherent discrimination against Muslims, which violates the fundamental constitutional principle of equality. The most recent modifications to the Waqf law have incited an acrimonious discussion regarding the secular foundation of our nation and the erosion of minority rights.

The amalgamation of religion and politics has only served to emphasize the caste system in the society. BJP’s political strategy is typically centered on gaining the support of the upper-caste Hindu population, thereby marginalizing the requirements of Dalits and other underprivileged groups. This approach not only perpetuates the existing caste systems but also undermines the fundamental principles of social justice that Ambedkar advocated.

The present political environment demonstrates a concerning trend, the democratic institutions’ foundation is deteriorating, and conflict is being suppressed. This decline poses a threat to the principles that underpin Indian society, not only in the present but also in the future. The use of sedition laws and anti-terror measures by a government that is unable to manage criticism is a concerning indication of authoritarianism, as it effectively silences any dissenting voices that challenge its authority. Ambedkar’s concept of a dynamic democracy, which not only recognizes but also values diverse perspectives, is in stark contrast to this authoritarian inclination.

The current government’s economic policies have disproportionately impacted the impoverished, thereby exacerbating their challenges and issues. The informal economy, a sector in which a significant number of Dalits and individuals from lower categories are employed, has been significantly impacted by demonetization and the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Important concerns regarding the economic stability and livelihoods of these marginalized populations are raised by this upheaval. The constitutional commitment to social and economic justice has been compromised as a result of the ongoing financial conflict, which has exacerbated current inequalities.

The priceless contributions of marginalized or lower-caste personalities are significantly diminished by the emphasis on Sanskrit and the alteration of historical texts to align with a Hindu nationalist perspective in education. The rich tapestry of history and experiences that define the Indian identity are at risk of being destroyed by the continuous cultural homogenization, thereby compromising the very diversity that Dr. Ambedkar valued.

India today may still formally call itself a republic, but it is not the republic Ambedkar fought for. It is one where religion overshadows rights, caste dictates opportunity, and dissent is mistaken for disloyalty. To reclaim his vision is not merely to honor a historical figure—it is to recommit ourselves to the transformative potential of justice, equality, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution.

The choice before India is not just political—it is moral. Will the nation continue down a path of exclusion and erosion, or will it course-correct towards the republic that Ambedkar dreamed of, but never got to see born?