Burden-Sharing And Beyond: Securing Northeast Asia’s Fragile Peace – OpEd

By Simon Hutagalung

The U.S. military presence in Northeast Asia has been a defining feature of regional security since the 1953 Korean armistice. As of 2025, approximately 28,500 U.S. personnel are stationed in South Korea, serving as a central pillar of the country’s defense and a broader strategic deterrent against regional adversaries.

However, under his second administration, President Donald Trump’s demands for significantly increased financial contributions from South Korea raised questions about the future of U.S. troops on the peninsula, introducing enduring strategic uncertainties. This shift threatened to undermine regional stability, emboldening adversaries to strengthen their alliances. It highlighted the urgent need for innovative diplomatic efforts, particularly by leveraging ASEAN and Indonesia to preserve peace and security in the Korean Peninsula and beyond.

The demand for a more equitable distribution of defense costs created significant financial and political tension between Washington and Seoul. Before Trump’s intervention, South Korea was contributing approximately $920 million annually through the Special Measures Agreement (SMA). Trump sought to increase this amount fivefold, with Seoul resisting a proposal to pay nearly $5 billion annually. Although a resolution was eventually reached after intense negotiations, the debate highlighted deep vulnerabilities in alliance management. South Korea’s public and political leaders across the spectrum felt that Trump’s unreasonable and humiliating demands fueled anti-American sentiment. Questioned whether the U.S.-ROK alliance was becoming more transactional than strategic. This transactional framing of the alliance eroded the perception of America’s reliability, making South Korean policymakers reconsider their long-term dependencies.

Doubts about the U.S. military commitment continued to create broader uncertainties in security. The perception that the U.S. might abandon its ally, South Korea, emboldened North Korea’s strategic calculus, allowing Pyongyang to maintain an aggressive military posture while seeking dialogue from a position of perceived strength. Meanwhile, other key American allies, such as Japan and NATO members, became increasingly anxious about Washington’s global security guarantees. If the U.S. seems willing to jeopardize stability in Northeast Asia for financial gains, can its commitments in other regions be trusted?

Trump’s demands for burden-sharing and the resulting uncertainty had a significant impact on regional geopolitics. Russia recognized an opportunity to expand its influence. Policymakers in Russia, who were already aiming to weaken U.S. global alliances, welcomed the instability in East Asia. This environment allowed Moscow to promote alternative security frameworks, such as the “Northeast Asia Peace and Security Mechanism,” which deliberately excluded the United States. In 2024, Russia and China intensified joint military patrols around the Korean Peninsula and the Sea of Japan, sending a signal that they were willing to fill any vacuum power left by a shrinking U. S role.

Meanwhile, Japan grappled with significant security concerns. Tokyo has long relied on the U.S. security umbrella to deter threats from North Korea and, increasingly, China. A hypothetical withdrawal of U.S. troops from South Korea would leave Japan exposed and more vulnerable to regional coercion. In response, Japan expedited reforms to its Self-Defense Forces legislation, passing a measure to permit more proactive collective self-defense operations in conjunction with the United States. Simultaneously, Japan sought to deepen its engagement with security multilateral initiatives such as the Quad, seeking broader regional security assurances.

China viewed the potential U. S. withdrawal from South Korea as a mixed blessing. On hand, Beijing welcomed any erosion of U.S. influence in its near periphery. It could enhance China’s strategic overdominance of the peninsula and bolster its regional leadership. However, China also recognized that a sudden collapse in the security order could destabilize North Korea, risking regime collapse and creating a humanitarian crisis along its northeastern borders. Refugee flows, insecurity, nuclear threats, and the unpredictable actions of a desperate Pyongyang were significant concerns for Beijing’s leadership.

If U.S. troops were withdrawn from South Korea, the consequences could be significant. North Korea might interpret this action as an invitation to escalate military aggression, potentially leading to provocations against Seoul. In response, South Korea and Japan could seek to develop their nuclear capabilities, undermining long-standing non-proliferation efforts and igniting a dangerous arms race in the region. Additionally, American allies in Europe, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia might perceive a diminished U.S. commitment to security, resulting in a global reassessment of alliances. A power vacuum in the Korean Peninsula would certainly be filled by a growing Sino-Russian axis, the reshaping strategic map of Northeast Asia.

To prevent a catastrophic outcome, prioritizing diplomatic bridge initiatives is essential. Washington and Seoul should revise and institutionalize burden-sharing agreements through long-term, multi-year deals that depoliticize financial disputes. This approach would protect the alliance from changes in domestic politics and leadership transitions. Additionally, strengthening multilateral security dialogues is equally important. Revitalizing the Six-Talks Party with a framework that renewed a focus not only on denuclearization but on establishing a broader regional security architecture could create a durable mechanism for stability.

An important innovation would be the inclusion of ASEAN as a neutral facilitator in these efforts. ASEAN’s longstanding principles of non-alignment and consensus-building make it a credible and impartial actor in Northeast Asia’s polarized environment. Platforms like the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), which already includes both North and South Korea, provide opportunities for dialogue and confidence-building measures. Moreover, member states have showcased their diplomatic abilities by hosting significant summits, such as Singapore’s hosting of the U.S.-North Korea summit in 2018 and Vietnam’s hosting in 2019.

Indonesia, as ASEAN’s largest member and a respected middle power, could play a significant role. It could propose a ” Korean Peninsula Peace Initiative” within the framework of the ARF. This initiative would focus on non-cooperation initially, along with political, cultural, and humanitarian diplomacy, aimed at fostering exchanges to gradually rebuild trust between the Koreas. Another framework is the Paris Peace Plan, where Indonesia co-hosted as Chairman with France. Jakarta’s tradition of neutrality and active diplomacy makes it well-suited to mediate between the U.S.S.R. and China, as well as the two Koreas. Indonesia’s strong commitment to nuclear non-proliferation enhances its credibility in advocating for renewed denuclearization efforts on the peninsula, in line with international agreements such as the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Enhancing trilateral cooperation among South Korea, Japan, and the United States is a cornerstone of regional security. Regular joint military exercises, intelligence sharing, and presenting a unified diplomatic front would send a strong and coherent deterrent message to adversaries. Simultaneously, engaging constructively with China, through measures that reaffirm commitment to regional stability and open lines of military communication, can help mitigate miscalculations and foster cooperative security arrangements.

In conclusion, Trump’s demands for burden-sharing have raised questions about U.S. military commitments, significantly affecting the strategic landscape of Northeast Asia. Although the immediate crisis may have subsided, the vulnerabilities revealed during that time persist. The Korean Peninsula remains a flashpoint where great-power competition, alliance politics, and nuclear tensions converge. Furthermore, to preserve peace and security in an increasingly complex international environment, the region must recalibrate its alliance management and multilateral diplomacy with ASEAN’s assistance and engage constructively with China and Russia.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own.

References