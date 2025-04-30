Iran To Hold Meeting With EU3 Ahead Of US Talks

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said the new round of indirect talks with the US in Italy will be preceded by a meeting with the European troika.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a weekly cabinet session in Tehran on Wednesday, Araqchi said the next round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US will be held in Rome upon a decision by the host, namely Oman.

The foreign minister noted Iran and the European troika –the UK, France and Germany- will hold a meeting on Friday.

Iran and the US have held three rounds of talks in Muscat and Rome on April 12, 19 and 26, mediated by Oman, with the purpose of reaching a deal on Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of sanctions on Tehran.

Araqchi has announced that experts from the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) will be joining the talks in the next round on May 3.