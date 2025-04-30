Pakistan At A Crossroads: Democracy Or The Illusion Of Strength – OpEd

By Saad Hafiz

In a recent address that reverberated beyond Pakistan’s borders, the country’s powerful Army Chief General Asim Munir called for Pakistan to become a “hard state.” In a nation exhausted by terrorism, political paralysis, and economic turmoil, the appeal of strength and order is understandable. But behind the allure of hard power lies a dangerous illusion—one that risks trading long-term resilience for short-term control.

Pakistan today stands at a historic crossroads. It can continue its messy but necessary journey toward democratic maturity—or it can harden into an authoritarian model that offers the appearance of strength but delivers neither stability nor justice. The choice is existential, not only for Pakistan’s future, but for regional and global security.

The notion that Pakistan is a weak “soft state” has become a common refrain. It is a country plagued by corruption, institutional dysfunction, and deep inequality. Yet this narrative misses a crucial distinction: while the state may be fragile, Pakistani society is remarkably resilient.

In the absence of state capacity, it is families, communities, and civil society that hold the country together. When institutions fail, citizens adapt. When justice is denied, informal systems emerge. This societal endurance is not an excuse for state weakness—it is a call to build institutions that are as strong, principled, and accountable as the people they are meant to serve.

Calls for a “hard state” are not new. Military regimes from Ayub Khan to Pervez Musharraf have promised national salvation. Each time, they have left behind deeper dysfunction—damaged democratic norms, weakened institutions, and intensified civil-military tensions. What hard states impose in order, they lack in legitimacy. They may silence dissent, but they cannot build trust. They can centralize power, but they cannot generate genuine consent.

Authoritarianism does not solve structural problems; it conceals them. And in doing so, it plants the seeds of future instability.

Democracy is no guarantee of good governance. Pakistan’s own democratic experience has often been imperfect—rife with elite capture, judicial overreach, and weak civilian leadership. But democratic failure is not an argument for authoritarianism. It is an argument for better democracy.

That means investing in the foundations of legitimate governance. Reforming Pakistan’s judiciary to ensure both independence and access to justice. Empowering local governments that are closer to citizens’ needs. Rebalancing civil-military relations so that the armed forces support, rather than substitute, civilian leadership.

It also requires protecting civil liberties—not as luxuries, but as prerequisites for a resilient state. Freedom of expression, political pluralism, and independent media are not obstacles to national security. They are its strongest safeguards.

This work must begin with an inclusive national dialogue that involves political leaders, civil society, and yes, the military. The question is not whether the military has a role—Pakistan’s history has already answered that. The real question is what that role should be in a democratic republic. That conversation must be honest, difficult, and long overdue.

Why should the world care?

Because Pakistan is not just another country navigating a domestic crisis. It is a nuclear-armed nation of over 240 million people, a key player in the fight against extremism, and a geopolitical hinge in South Asia. Its stability—or instability—will ripple far beyond its borders.

The international community, especially Western democracies, must resist the temptation of transactional diplomacy that prioritizes short-term security cooperation over long-term democratic development. Supporting Pakistan means investing in its institutions, its civil society, and its ability to govern with legitimacy and accountability.

Pakistan’s defining choice is not between weakness and strength—it is between coercion and consensus, between fear and trust, between surviving and thriving.

The road to a vibrant democracy is longer and harder. But it is also the only path that offers Pakistan a future rooted in justice, dignity, and genuine strength.

As the country looks toward its next century, it must ask itself: Will it fortify its democracy—or fortify its prisons?