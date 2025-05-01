Reset Or Ruse? The India-China Thaw Decoded – OpEd

By Sibra Waseem

World politics is built on shifting sands where alliances are fluid, rivalries evolve into friendships, and uncertainty reigns. Rationality and strategic imperatives dictate the foreign policy of a state rather than emotional impulses.

The latest reflection of this fact is the brewing Sino-India relations trajectory, which saw the 33rd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on Border Affairs (WMCC) on March 25. The objective of the meeting was to strengthen border management after a diplomatic impasse that lasted four years. However, this rejuvenation of ties could be characterised as a diplomatic recalibration and a calculated statecraft rather than a genuine rapprochement and mutual trust.

Earlier, on October 22, 2024, India and China announced a patrolling agreement, leading to mutual troop withdrawals from the contested Depsang Plains and Demchok region, restoring pre-May 2020 positions. While this marks a thaw, the summer and Himalayan glacial melt increase the likelihood of military manoeuvres in the region. Around 50,000–60,000 troops still remain in a standoff, supported by artillery and air assets. Despite de-escalation, both sides continue reinforcing border infrastructure in contested areas. India completed the Sela Tunnel and raised the 72nd Infantry Division, while China expanded camps and roads from the G219 highway, obstructing Indian patrols in Depsang and Galwan Valley. These developments indicate persistent tensions highlighting the fragility of de-escalation to the Dragon-Elephant tango.

While both states signal rapprochement, Delhi remains cautious whereas Beijing strikes an upbeat tone. Key ambiguities linger—whether agreements apply across the entire border or just flashpoints, and the status of new patrolling norms and buffer zones remains unclear. Even terminology diverges: India refers to what was “agreed” in Kazan, while China cites an “important consensus.” At heart, their priorities differ—India seeks boundary resolution as a basis for improved ties, while China emphasises people-to-people engagement. The December talks further revealed these gaps. No joint statement followed, and both sides offered differing narratives. India issued a vague account echoing October’s disengagement, using phrases like “positive direction” on narrow issues, such as trade and pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar. China, by contrast, claimed a “six-point consensus” and urged a “package settlement” per the 2005 agreement. Notably, India downplayed China’s framing, referencing the pact only as a future framework in a press briefing.

The issue of territorial sovereignty continues to be a bone of contention between the two nations, with neither side willing to budge. Beijing in January 2025 announced the creation of two new counties in Ladakh. Subsequently, New Delhi denounced the move as an extension of China’s “illegal occupation.” This is indicative of the 2019 tensions when India abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and released new maps that illustrated Aksai Chin as its territory. Beijing reaffirmed its claim and rejected this as a “cartographic aggression”.

Furthermore, while pragmatic incremental steps like the resumption of direct flights, relaxation of visa rules, and track-two dialogues indicate rapprochement, a full reset remains unlikely. Strategic distrust runs deep: China remains circumspect of the Indo-US partnership, while India is sceptical about China’s growing regional footprint. Beijing also deems New Delhi’s engagement with Taiwan and the Dalai Lama as red lines. Moreover, India perceives a challenge to its role in the Indian Ocean as a net security provider because of the Chinese military presence in Djibouti and its “Far Seas Protection” strategy. Therefore, beneath the calm, structural rivalry endures, marking the current warmth a fragile pause, not a pivot.

Even cordial economic ties are underpinned by strategic hedging. India’s “small yard, high fence” approach restricts sensitive technologies while permitting broader trade, and China remains its top trading partner, with bilateral trade rising from $65 billion in 2020 to over $118 billion in 2024. Yet, the trade deficit has surpassed $85 billion and continues to balloon. For China, this thawing offsets diplomatic and economic pressures and Western restrictions. For India, border stability ensures continued access to critical Chinese imports. India also seeks to leverage the China Plus One strategy to boost domestic manufacturing. However, India’s growing economic dependence on the US carries risks, especially under ‘Trumponomics’: Trump labelled India the “tariff king,” collapsed a trade deal, and the US imposing a 145% tariffs on China and 27% tariff on Indian imports expound why both the Asian giants navigate tensions through transactional diplomacy—balancing economic cooperation with strategic autonomy to counter hegemonism and preserve manoeuvrability.

Therefore, in international relations, permanence is an illusion— convergences are often tactical, and divergences are managed, not resolved, only interests endure, shaping ever-shifting alliances and rivalries. India and China’s evolving interaction, hence, should be read not as a harbinger of strategic realignment but as a testament to the malleability of diplomacy in the service of national interest.