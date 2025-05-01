The  Horn Of Africa States: The Need For New Financial Engineering – OpEd

By Dr. Suleiman Walhad

On April 13, 2025, I wrote that “The year 2025 will no doubt be challenging for the banks in the region, with the exposure of the region to the Trump tariffs, the uncertainties of the world economy, the ongoing disturbances at the Bab El Mandab strait linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, the unsettled political turmoil of the region itself, the potential fluctuation of commodity prices worldwide, the increase of food imports, and the low credits available to the populations.” This was in an article entitled, ‘The Horn Of Africa States: The Dynamics of The Horn African Banks’ and published in Eurasia Review.

Nothing much has since changed except perhaps to note that Ethiopia is now getting closer to signing the IMF loan of US$ 3.4 billion, which after third review of the IMF Loan Program, is expected to be finalized by June 2025. The discussions with respect to the loan program started a year ago in July 2024 and as usual like anything IMF or World Bank, things take their own time, before anything is finalized – the dragging bureaucracy is incredible.

However, it happens, this marks a change for Ethiopia’s economy, which will be painful. Note this includes progressive debt restructuring, boosting of reserves, probably in US Dollars, controlling inflation and currency flotation initiatives, which it has already embarked on.

For a country at war with itself for some years now, such as Ethiopia is, this will not be an easy process. It may be further complicated by the fact that Ethiopia is now a member of the BRICS Plus grouping which is bent on finding an alternative currency for the US Dollar and payment system to replace the SWIFT messaging network used by banking and financial institutions. There are reports of a BRICS Pay system and BRICS Plus currency under construction.

A debt restructuring process of the country is expected to start by mid July 2025, according to several reports. This may involve debt extensions rather than debt write-offs. The total external debt of Ethiopia is said to be about US$ 8.4 billion and involves, in the main, bondholders.

Ethiopia’s economy is the largest in the region and its success in handling the economic reforms it has embarked on will, no doubt, benefit the region. Failure will, however, undermine all the others, as well, and especially those countries where imports of Ethiopia, as a landlocked country, pass through.

Another major drawback may involve the expansionist Ethiopia policy of insisting on seeking an outlet to a sea, which does not make any of its neighboring coastal countries pleased. This poses a serious security challenge to the region and hence undermines its attempts to secure international financial help to continue its economic reforms and for that matter its call for regional economic integration.

However, Ethiopia is also dealing with development institutions to obtain concessional financings for some major infrastructural projects, which includes among others, expansion of Addis Ababa’s city rail network and the modernization of Bole international airport. Other discussions involve energy projects, all designed to boost economic integration of the Horn of Africa States region.

It is interesting that Ethiopia is finally waking up to the call for a regional economic integration, which would clearly boost trade and economic cooperation among the countries of the region. However, Ethiopia’s concerns and involvement in the security and internal affairs of other countries of the region such as Somalia and Eritrea and even Djibouti, may undermine the push for economic reforms in the country and the attempts to work with them on the economic front – two contradicting policies!

Economic reforms and development only take place when a region is stable, peaceful, and inclusive. At the moment, it would appear to need serious mental engineering to have contradictory policies all work at the same time.

All the countries of the region presently, however, all seem to be suffering from the same African disease – political malaise, lack of transparency and accountability, and over-reliance on force to cow the populations in the place of winning their hearts.

And Ethiopia, despite all the fanfare of its growing economy and large population, is not doing well at all. According to the IMF, the Gross Domestic product (GDP) of Kenya, the economic, financial, and transport hub of East Africa, is projected to grow to $131.673 billion at the end of 2025, surpassing that of Ethiopia, which is projected to contract to $117.457 billion following the weakened exchange rate for the Ethiopian currency after the devaluation.

The Ethiopian economy, despite attempts to being liberalized, remains largely a command economy and all planned by the Government. And at the heart of Ethiopia’s challenges, as well as of the other countries of the Horn of Africa States, is its financial fragility. There are limited savings, fiscal deficits often filled by international aid, and obviously, non-participation of the local banking systems in financing development infrastructures like roads, rail, airports, ports and other mega-economic projects.

It is where the need for a new financial engineering becomes obviously of paramount importance for the region. It cannot rely on expensive foreign funding all the time, which are usually also politically conditioned. That the IMF and the World Bank or for that matter the BRICS Plus financing or from other sources, may be obtainable with their strings, of course, it will be important for the region to work on reforming its financial systems and re-engineering them to meet most of the local developmental needs of the region.

The region could encourage the local banking and financial institutions to help repay its international debts. The processes could be either through bilateral deals with the governments or syndicated deals among the banks with the governments. In either case, they would help convert foreign debts to local debts at reasonable and affordable prices.

The local banking and financial institutions could come up with several other innovative and creative instruments, which will involve not only repaying for the external debts but also for financing developmental projects. These may include, among others, the following:

Debt Financing for development projects – This will create financial assets for the banks and procure the necessary financings for government development projects safely without political strings attached from foreign parties.

for development projects – This will create financial assets for the banks and procure the necessary financings for government development projects safely without political strings attached from foreign parties. Equity Financing in energy, water, agricultural and other developmental projects. These could be in the form of either shares or bonds or sukuks, depending on the preferences of the local and regional financial institutions.

in energy, water, agricultural and other developmental projects. These could be in the form of either shares or bonds or sukuks, depending on the preferences of the local and regional financial institutions. Risk Mitigating Institutions like regional insurance, guarantee and takaful institutions, to be established by the regional Governments to provide security for local and regional financings. These risk-mitigating institutions can have local and regional banks as shareholders along with the governments of the region and may even include non-regional parties as equity shareholders.

like regional insurance, guarantee and takaful institutions, to be established by the regional Governments to provide security for local and regional financings. These risk-mitigating institutions can have local and regional banks as shareholders along with the governments of the region and may even include non-regional parties as equity shareholders. Enhancing Savings by local banks will be necessary as the banks’ investments and financings increase and hence the local and regional banks will have to develop more innovative ways to attract more deposits. Currently

Local banking and regional financial participation in developmental projects will not only mitigate against steep and expensive foreign financings but they are also part of the local system and understand the environment better and would hence be better forthcoming to fulfill the needs of the region.

The region must learn to utilize local resources before they venture to the outside world for financial partnerships, which always entail strings and conditions that may not be applicable to the region. It is necessary for the region to revisit its financial engineering to make its banking and financial systems not just as depository boxes but as participants in the region’s development. The available opportunities for a new financial engineering for the region are enormous and vast.