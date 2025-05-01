Time-Bombs Ticking Along Himalayan Mountains: Need For Emergent Action During International Year Of Glaciers’ Preservation – Analysis

By Bonani Roychoudhury

When on 4 October 2023 heavy rains caused the glacial South Lhonak lake in Sikkim, a state in north-eastern India, to breach its banks causing a glacial lake outburst flood, it was a natural disaster which made India wake up to these time-bombs ticking along the vast Himalayan mountain-ranges.

It is worth recounting today what happened on that fateful day: flood waters reached the Teesta III Dam at Chungthang at midnight, and even before its gates could be opened, the dam was destroyed in minutes. Water levels downstream in the Teesta river rose by up to 20 feet (6.1 m), causing widespread damage.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police had been quick to act at midnight, but they could not save the dam, as well as the bridge to its 1200-MW hydroelectric powerhouse. These were completely submerged. The water-levels in Teesta river rose by 15 to 20 feet (4.6 to 6.1 m), flooding many areas in Sikkim, as well as downstream areas in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal. The flood waters gushed onwards to Bangladesh, affecting hundreds of villages along the Teesta river and Char (flood plains) areas.

Official reports noted that fifteen bridges across the state of Sikkim were washed away, and in the north of the state, including the capital Gangtok, areas were cut off from the rest of India as parts of National Highway 10 collapsed. The disaster caused 55 deaths while 74 persons were reported missing. This glacial lake outburst flood caused extensive damage to infrastructure, making it one of the most disastrous multi-hazard events recorded in the region.

The South Lhonak Lake is a moraine-dammed lake fed by the meltwater of the Lhonak glacier. It was first seen in CORONA satellite images from 1962 as a supraglacial lake. Landsat MSS images show that it became a separate lake by 1977, with a surface area of 17 hectares (42 acres). In four decades, as the glacier retreated 1.9 kilometres (1.2 mi) due to climate change, the lake swelled in size, covering nearly 100 hectares (247 acres) by 2008. It was identified as potentially at risk of causing glacial outburst floods, and in 2018 pipelines were carried up by yak and installed to pump water out of it.

Early warning systems

Before the October 2023 flood, scientists and different agencies of the Government of India were working on installing an early warning system for glacial floods from the lake. It was known that cloudbursts could pose a severe threat with flash floods. Quite clearly the colossal disaster points strongly to the emergent need for monitoring the health of the Himalayan glaciers and developing strong early warning and adaptation systems to combat the devastating impact of climate change-induced glacial melt.

‘Glacier Preservation’ is the theme for World Water Day 2025, highlighting the vital role glaciers play in preserving freshwater supplies worldwide and the pressing need for conservation efforts in the face of climate change. Further, the United Nations has declared 2025 as the ‘International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation’ with an aim to raise global awareness about the vital role of glaciers, snow, and ice in the climate system and water cycle.

According to research from the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), the rate of change of glaciers today is the worst on record, which published its annual State of the Climate report recently. The largest three-year loss of glacier mass on record occurred in the last three years, the study noted.

What does such glacial melt mean for India and south Asian countries?

Experts and environmentalists are quick to point out that as a result of accelerated atmospheric warming, the great Himalayan range, which feeds the main rivers in north India, is losing snow and ice at an alarming rate, as glaciers lose their volumes. This is resulting in an unstable range, making the entire region prone to landslips, flash floods and glacier burst floods. In the longer run, as the snow and ice dries up, India’s perennial Himalayan rivers will run dry, causing an acute water crisis in north India.

Study: Glaciers are melting fast

A new study, published in the journal Scientific Reports on 20 December 2024, reiterates these warnings, while stating that Himalayan glaciers are melting at a rate that’s faster than ever before. The report, Accelerated Mass Loss Of Himalayan Glaciers Since The Little Ice Age, finds that Himalayan glaciers are currently losing ice at a rate that’s 10 times faster than the average rate of the past few centuries. According to the paper, the researchers “reconstruct the extent and surfaces of 14,798 Himalayan glaciers during the Little Ice Age (LIA), 400 to 700 years ago” to gauge the rate at which these glaciers are losing mass. They surmise that since the LIA, these glaciers have lost at least 40% of their area, and an upper limit of 586 cubic kilometer (km³) of ice. This, according to them, translates to enough meltwater to raise sea levels by up to 1.38mm.

The accelerated rate of melting, especially since the effects of climate change first began to get manifested in the early 1970s, means that Himalayan glaciers are melting faster than glaciers in other parts of the world. This corroborates earlier findings, such as the one made in early 2019 by the Kathmandu-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), an intergovernmental body of countries (including India) comprising High Mountain Asia. The ICIMOD report found that even if we can control global temperature rise to 1.5 degree Celsius above pre-industrial times, the Himalayan mountain ranges would still heat up by 1.8 degree Celsius or more.

The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), in a 2019 special report, stated that at current levels of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, Himalayan glacier volumes could decline by as much as 90% by 2100 due to decreased snowfall, increased snowline elevations and longer melt seasons. “People in the region are already seeing changes that are beyond anything witnessed for centuries. This research is just the latest confirmation that those changes are accelerating and that they will have a significant impact on entire nations and regions,” said Simon Cook, the scientist who co-authored the latest report.

Action stations

The Government of India is aware that there is need to take emergent and impactful steps for reducing GHG emission while promoting sustainable tourism, minimising car usage and plastic pollution, and adopting an environmentally friendly lifestyle in the Himalayan region to protect the fragile ecosystem.

Simultaneously and more importantly, the monitoring and early warning mechanism for glacier health needs to be buttressed. India has invested in advanced technologies like remote sensing and GIS, which help in generating data and modelling. It goes a long way in understanding how much water is being accumulated and at what rate, allowing timely information to the government for appropriate decision making.

While satellite imaging, synthetic aperture radar (SAR) and optical imaging are being applied to track lake dynamics and glacier health for identifying high-risk zones, there are obvious gaps. The 2023 Sikkim disaster showed the urgent need for real-time monitoring, where floodwaters overwhelmed infrastructure even before alerts could be issued.

The UN World Day for Glaciers has been adopted to show what is at stake: 1.9 billion people rely on Himalayan glaciers for water. Experts urge prioritising glacier conservation, upgrading monitoring networks, and investing in community resilience and adaptation measures.

ICIMOD specialists – Neera Shrestha Pradhan, Tenzing Chogyal Sherpa and Sunita Chaudhary – in a report in the UN Chronicle on World Day for Glaciers on 21 March 2025, emphasized a comprehensive approach to combat the imminent crisis, the key to which is “strengthening the resilience of high-altitude vulnerable communities by developing early warning systems and investing in climate resilient infrastructure. In addition, integrating sustainable watershed management and establishing protected areas can help mitigate habitat degradation and preserve biodiversity across these vulnerable areas. Further, empowering communities through education and participatory planning, and further strengthening adaptive capacity, are equally important.”

Setting up a central high-level commission in India may be the need of the hour to frame special policies. The aim is to preserve the health of Himalayan glaciers as well as glacial lakes, adopting suitable monitoring and adaptation measures in the long-term interest of sustainability, safe water availability and natural disaster management, would become a reality for a fast-growing nation like India.