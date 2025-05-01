Trade Over Tensions: How Economic Cooperation Can Secure East Asia’s Future – OpEd

By Simon Hutagalung

In recent years, East Asia has witnessed an intensification of tensions in security among China, South and North Korea, Japan and Taiwan, manifesting in frequent patrols, naval air defense incursions, and increasingly assertive military maneuvers near contested waters and airspace.

These frictions coexist with a profound economic interdependence: in 2024, regional total merchandise trade reached USD 108 trillion, growing by 3 percent from 8 percent the previous year, while service exports totaled USD 880 billion and cross-border tourism receipts approached USD 130 billion. Direct foreign inflows of investment into the region stood at USD 255 billion East making Asia the world’s largest recipient for the fourth consecutive year. The thesis of this essay is that sustained strategic economic cooperation across non-sensitive sectors by reinforced adaptive institutional frameworks and preemptive crisis-mechanisms management can effectively reduce incentives for conflict, foster mutual understanding, and achieve long-term advanced stability, shared prosperity among these interlinked economies.

Historical grievances have created a complex web of mistrust in the region. In 2024, the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands dispute between China and Japan led to twelve formal diplomatic protests. Meanwhile, the Taiwan Strait saw approximately 180 Chinese air sorties near the median line during the same period. Additionally, in the West Sea, Seoul and Tokyo exchanged nine official objections regarding incursions around the Dokdo islets (also known as Takeshima). Taiwan’s air-defense identification zone also faced a significant increase in intrusions, with a 28% rise year-on-year. These events underscore the durability of legacy issues dating back through war memories, colonization unresolved, and sovereignty claims, amplifying nationalist rhetoric and constraining diplomatic flexibility.

Despite ongoing tensions, economic linkages have shown remarkable resilience. In 2024, two-way merchandise trade between China and Japan surpassed USD 330 billion, making it one of the largest economic bilateral relationships in the world. Taiwan’s semiconductor exports reached USD 160 billion, accounting for 62 percent of global fabrication wafer capacity.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s chip and display shipments totaled USD 142 billion, highlighting the critical value of supply chains that span major manufacturing centers in the region. Additionally, intra-regional service exchanges have expanded, with South Korea exporting USD 45 billion in digital services to its neighbors and Japan receiving USD 70 billion in tourism and business travel receipts. These robust illustrations illustrate how deeply integrated supply and chain flows of capital have become, suggesting that economic costs and conflicts of might outweigh perceived security benefits.

Multilateral agreements have increased opportunities for cooperation. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which came into force in January 2022, includes China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and ten ASEAN nations. Together, these countries will represent approximately 29 percent of global GDP by 2024, generating an estimated cumulative tariff savings of USD 480 billion.

In addition to the RCEP, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) has attracted interest from South Korea, Taiwan, and other observer economies, indicating potential expansion that could provide benefits in service and investment liberalization. In 2025, early developments highlighted a trilateral green consortium that committed USD 12 billion to joint research on offshore hydrogen, wind energy, and storage batteries. Meanwhile, a coalition of semiconductor manufacturers from Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan focused on collaborative advanced projects aimed at next-generation lithography techniques.

Nevertheless, significant obstacles impede deeper integration. Nationalist sentiments are strong, as evidenced by a January 2025 survey indicating that 49 percent of Japanese respondents view China as a major security threat, while 55 percent of South Koreans hold unfavorable views of Japan’s regional intentions. This creates challenges for garnering domestic support for political joint initiatives.

In Taiwan, identity debates and cross-strait economic alignment show that 42 percent of citizens are cautious about deeper integration, complicating efforts to formalize participation in multilateral forums. Additionally, economic coercion has become a tool of statecraft; in mid-2024, Chinese export controls on gallium and germanium imposed an estimated USD 18 billion in additional costs on the downstream semiconductor industries in Japan and Taiwan. Simultaneously, South Korea faces intensified pressures to navigate competing alliance obligations due to restrictions on technology exports, particularly in advanced microelectronics and artificial intelligence.

These dynamics underscore a paradox: economic integration remains politically deep and strategic competition persistently threatens to unravel mutual gains. Supply chain diversification efforts have begun to reshape patterns of trade, with Japan and Taiwan investing USD 25 billion in alternative semiconductor fabrication capacity outside China between 2023 and 2025, and South Korea partnerships accelerating in Southeast Asia for assembly electronics valued at USD 18 billion. The high cost of decoupling, at an estimated USD 45 billion in lost GDP across four economies value if chains were to fragment fully, suggests that interdependence still functions as a force restraining conflict escalation. Yet the specter of weaponized sudden trade measures remains real; unexpected tariffs and hikes, export bans could inflict disproportionate economic harm given the density of intra-regional commerce.

To use economic cooperation as a means to achieve lasting regional stability, policymakers should prioritize sector-specific partnerships that reduce security concerns while maximizing shared benefits. Green energy infrastructure, digital public health, and climate-resilient agriculture are excellent areas for trilateral and quadrilateral collaboration, as they fall outside immediate military or intelligence interests. Joint research and development funding, proposed at $8 billion annually and managed through an expanded China-Japan-Korea secretariat, could expedite technological advancements in hydrogen fuel, offshore wind, and carbon capture.

At the same time, institutional frameworks must adapt: should RCEP create an observer informal mechanism for Taiwan that permits participation in sectoral committees without prejudicing sovereignty positions, and the China-Japan-Korea summit incorporate an economic early-warning system with transparent indicators, such as abrupt credit restrictions or sudden tariff adjustments, to flag emerging risks. Institutional frameworks must also adapt. RCEP should establish an informal observer mechanism for Taiwan, allowing its participation in sectoral committees without compromising sovereignty. Additionally, the China-Japan-Korea summit should implement an economic early-warning system featuring transparent indicators, such as sudden credit restrictions or abrupt tariff changes, to identify emerging risks. Dispute trade hotlines staffed by senior ministry officials could offer consultations and quickly defuse unilateral retaliations. Meanwhile, business councils and academic consortia, under Track II diplomacy, can develop cross-border networks that remain insulated from electoral cycles.

In conclusion, by implementing targeted sector partnerships, institutional adaptive innovations, and rapid-response protocols, East Asia can transform its dense network into a reliable buffer against geopolitical conflict. While economic integration will not eliminate all frictions, it will reinforce mutual dependencies and establish clear channels for conflict prevention dialogue. Together, China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan can enhance regional resilience, reduce the risks of miscalculation, and lay the groundwork for sustainable peace and prosperity.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own.

