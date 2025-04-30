Ukraine, US Sign Minerals Agreement Creating Reconstruction Investment Fund

By RFE RL

(RFE/RL) — The United States and Ukraine have signed an agreement giving the US access to Ukraine’s valuable rare minerals in the hopes of ensuring continued American support for Kyiv in its war with Russia.

The agreement establishes the United-States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, which the US Treasury Department said will allow the two countries to “work collaboratively and invest together to ensure that our mutual assets, talents, and capabilities can accelerate Ukraine’s economic recovery.”

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a news release that agreement “signals clearly to Russia that the Trump Administration is committed to a peace process centered on a free, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine over the long term.”

Bessent called the establishment of United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund a historic economic partnership and credited Trump with pushing for it to be signed in the context of his efforts to seek an end to the war.

“As the President has said, the United States is committed to helping facilitate the end of this cruel and senseless war,” Bessent said.

The Treasury Department and the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) will work with the government of Ukraine to finalize the program’s governance and advance the partnership, the news release said.

Speaking on Ukrainian television earlier on April 30, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine had expected the deal to be signed.

Ukraine’s economy minister and deputy prime minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, flew to Washington to finalize it, he said.

“This is truly a good, equal and beneficial international agreement on joint investments in the development and recovery of Ukraine,” Shmyhal said on Ukrainian television.

Shmyhal said on Telegram that each side having 50 percent voting rights in the Reconstruction Investment Fund, and the fund’s profits will be reinvested exclusively in Ukraine.

“This is truly an equal and good international deal on joint investment in the development and restoration of Ukraine between the governments of the United States and Ukraine,” Shmyhal said.

Meeting a key concern for Ukraine, he said Ukraine would not be asked to pay back any “debt” for the billions of dollars in US weapons and other support since Russia invaded in February 2022.

Ukraine sees the agreement as key to ensuring its access to future US military aid.

US President Donald Trump indicated in February that he wanted access to Ukraine’s rare earth materials as a condition for continued US support in the war, describing it as reimbursement for the billions of dollars in aid the Washington has given to Kyiv.

But talks stalled after a tense Oval Office meeting that ended in acrimony with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump, and Vice President JD Vance verbally attacking each other.

The US is seeking access to more than 20 raw materials deemed strategically critical to its interests. Among them are deposits of titanium, which is used for making aircraft wings and other aerospace manufacturing, and uranium, which is used for nuclear power, medical equipment, and weapons. Ukraine also has deposits of lithium, graphite, and manganese, which are used in electric vehicle batteries.

The Ukrainian Cabinet approved the agreement April 30, empowering Svyrydenko to sign it in Washington.