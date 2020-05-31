Abu Dhabi Bans Travel To Limit Coronavirus Spread

By Arab News

Abu Dhabi has banned travel into and out of the emirate and between its three regions from Tuesday.

The restrictions, announced by the Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee, come into force on Tuesday and last for a week.

Both residents and nationals will not be allowed to travel between the areas of Abu Dhabi city, Al-Ain and Al-Dhafrah.

The decision is meant to enhance the effectiveness of the “National Screening Program and reduce the spread of covid-19,” Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

Exemptions are available by a special private permit for employees of vital sectors, or chronic disease patients heading to hospitals, and the transportation of goods.

