Iran, China, Russia Hold Tripartite Meeting On JCPOA

By Tasnim News Agency

The heads of delegations from Iran, Russia and China held a meeting in Austria to discuss the negotiations about the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran’s ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi announced the news of the trilateral meeting in a post on his Twitter account.

“Heads of delegations discussed and reviewed issues related to ongoing JCPOA negotiations,” he said.

The most recent round of JCPOA negotiations that began on April 6 examines the potential of revitalization of the nuclear deal and the US’ likely return to it.

The US left the JCPOA in 2018 and restored the economic sanctions that the accord had lifted. Tehran retaliated with remedial nuclear measures that it is entitled to take under the JCPOA’s Paragraph 36.

The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the current negotiations in Vienna could be the final round of talks if the outstanding key issues are addressed.

The spokesman also noted that the JCPOA negotiations have made progress in the three working groups that deal with the nuclear issues, removal of the sanctions, and JCPOA implementation arrangements, adding that the talks have reached the stage of “resolution of key issues.”