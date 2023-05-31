Iran, Turkmenistan Sign Deals To Broaden Cooperation

By Tasnim News Agency

Top officials from Iran and Turkmenistan signed a number of documents to promote cooperation in various fields.

Five cooperation documents were signed in Tehran on Tuesday in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

The documents would enhance cooperation between the two neighbors in the exchange of electricity, comprehensive interaction in the fields of diplomacy and customs, and academic cooperation.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Berdimuhamedow, Raisi described the cooperation documents as a manifestation of the will of the two countries for the development of political, economic, cultural and civilizational relations.

“Tehran and Ashgabat have good relations, but we don’t consider this level of relations enough and believe that this level can be promoted to much more than the current state,” the president added, his official website reported.

Raisi described the common border between the two countries as an opportunity for more cooperation and called his meeting with the Chairman of the People’s Expediency Council of Turkmenistan constructive.

He noted that mutual cooperation between the two countries in the field of water and electricity exchange as well as transit and transportation were discussed in the Tuesday meetings and said that the implementation of the agreements can be beneficial for the two nations and also the regional states.

“In addition to bilateral cooperation, the cooperation between the two countries in regional and extra-regional organizations was among the other decisions that were made in the negotiations and we are determined to continue this cooperation, including in Shanghai (Cooperation) Organization,” Raisi added.

Hailing the positions of Berdimuhamedow about the role of Iran in securing peace, stability and security in the region, Raisi said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has always looked at regional issues based on strengthening peace, stability and security.”

For his part, Berdimuhamedow appreciated Iran for inviting him to visit Tehran, describing the relations between the two countries as brotherly and friendly that are based on civilizational common grounds.

Berdimuhamedow said the foreign policy of Iran is based on global development and peace, stressed the strong support of Turkmenistan for this positive approach, and thanked Iran’s support for the independence and impartial policy of Turkmenistan.