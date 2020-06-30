Iran Hands Death Sentence To Admin Of ‘Counterrevolutionary’ Website

By Eurasia Review

Iran’s Judiciary Spokesman Gholam Hossein Esmaeili said Ruhollah Zam, the administrator of the Amad News counterrevolutionary website and Telegram channel, has been sentenced to death after being convicted of Efsad-e Fel-Arz (spreading corruption on earth).

The Judiciary’s spokesman made the announcement at a news conference in Tehran on Tuesday, adding that the verdict is not final and can be appealed.

Amad News was known for disseminating incriminating content against the Islamic Establishment, insulting the sanctities of Iranian Muslims, and publishing fake news in order to drive a wedge between the Iranian people and government.

Iran arrested Zam in 2019 following a complicated intelligence operation by the IRGC’s Intelligence Organization, which involved deceiving intelligence services of some Western countries especially France, under whose guidance and protection Zam was operating.