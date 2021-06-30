Iranian Navy Holds Military Drill In Caspian Sea

By Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian Navy launched an exercise in the Caspian Sea on Wednesday.

The naval exercise, codenamed ‘Sustainable Security 1400’, covers an area of around 77,000 square kilometers in Iran’s territorial waters of the Caspian Sea.

The drill involves various units and equipment of the Navy, including corvettes, planes and helicopters, naval drones, electronic warfare systems, as well as Navy marines and commandos.

Participants in the exercise practice different offense and defense tactics for the protection of the country’s northern maritime borders and ensuring the safety of shipping routes.

The Iranian Air Force and Air Defense support the naval units by covering the war game zone’s airspace.

Over the past few years, the Iranian Navy’s forces have held several military drills in southern and northern waters.

The Islamic Republic has repeatedly assured other nations, especially its neighbors, that its military might poses no threat to other countries, stressing that its defense doctrine is based on deterrence.