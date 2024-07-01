Elections Sans Electoral Alternatives And Democratic Stagnation In France, UK And USA – OpEd

By Bhabani Shankar Nayak

Free and fair elections are considered to be the festivals of democracy, where the electorates have the opportunity to choose their leaders from a pool of alternative candidates listed on the ballot. This democratic process allows citizens to express their preferences and have a direct impact on the governance of their country or community. Through elections, individuals are empowered to voice their opinions on policies and leadership, ensuring that those in power are representative of the people’s will. The diversity of candidates provides a range of options, reflecting various ideologies and policy proposals, which enriches the democratic experience and encourages healthy political competition. This fundamental aspect of democracy not only legitimises the authority of elected officials but also fosters civic engagement and political accountability.

In the ongoing elections in France, the electorates face a choice between the far-right National Rally (RN) party, led by Marion Anne Perrine Le Pen, and the liberally centrist right-wing Ensemble alliance, headed by Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron. The left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) coalition is trailing behind these right-wing contenders. The results of the first round of the country’s parliamentary elections indicate that the National Rally (RN) party has won a substantial majority, positioning it to form the next government in France. This significant right-wing political shift challenges the radical legacies of the French Revolution. The flag-waving nationalism of the National Rally has overshadowed the revolutionary promises of “Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité” potentially altering the historical and ideological landscape of French politics.

The forthcoming election in the United Kingdom offers little in terms of radical electoral choices, with the main contenders being the Labour Party, led by Sir Keir Rodney Starmer, and the Conservative Party, under the leadership of the current Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak. Both parties uphold the interests of the establishment and follow similar policy trajectories, both domestically and in terms of foreign policies. Interestingly, the Labour Party leader, Mr. Starmer, appears more conservative in his approach than Mr. Sunak, who, in turn, evokes comparisons to Tony Blair, albeit without Blair’s charm of a political marketer.

Similarly, the presidential election between the Democrats, under the leadership of the current President, Mr. Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., and the Republicans, led by the ex-president, Mr. Donald John Trump, offers nothing radical to the American people. Both these political traditions consistently pursue, nourish, and implement their neo-imperialist ambitions, both domestically and internationally. These two political parties are supported by the American establishment, which betrays the very foundations of the American Revolution, a revolution that was built on the ideals of equal citizenship rights, liberty, equality, and self-government.

From alcohol and cars to drugs, many goods are conveniently delivered to people’s homes, yet hungry and homeless individuals still stand in line at soup kitchens or food banks. This stark contrast highlights the capitalist reality of so-called advanced democracies in America and Europe. Elections in France, the United Kingdom, and the United States, three advanced capitalist democracies, offer nothing radical that can change the everyday sufferings of the working masses.

The limited electoral choices available to the people in the ongoing elections underscore the absolute grip of the establishment on democratic practices, including periodic elections. This stranglehold curtails genuine democratic engagement and reduces the elections to a mere formality, rather than a true expression of the people’s will. Moreover, these elections have proven inadequate in curbing the pervasive issues of neocolonial and imperialist wars that threaten democracy in the world. Despite the democratic facade, the underlying power structures continue to perpetuate policies that undermine democratic values and destabilise global peace and justice while exploitation working masses in Europe and America.

Market forces are celebrating the forward march of right-wing culture and politics in advanced capitalist democracies, particularly in France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. This celebration reflects the alignment of economic interests with the political shifts towards conservatism and nationalism in these nations. The rise of right-wing ideologies is often accompanied by policies that favour deregulation, lower taxes, and reduced government intervention in the economy, which align with the goals of powerful market entities. Consequently, the entrenchment of right-wing politics in these countries signifies not only a cultural shift but also a transformation in economic policies that benefit market-driven interests. As a result, the synergy between market forces and right-wing politics is reshaping the political landscape in these advanced capitalist democracies.

Elections have increasingly become a monopolized practice of the powerful, failing to adequately foster the deepening of democracy. The corporatisation of current electoral landscape often sidelines diverse voices and perpetuates inequalities in representation. As a result, the fundamental principles of democracy, such as inclusivity and fair representation, are undermined. In this context, it becomes increasingly clear that the preservation of democracy and the resurgence of its core values—equality, liberty, justice, and fraternity—can only be achieved through a robust working-class mass movement. This movement is essential not only to counteract the erosion of democratic norms but also to reclaim the foundational principles of working-class democracy. These principles are rooted in the idea that every citizen should have equal rights and opportunities, ensuring that justice is accessible to all and fostering a sense of solidarity and community.

By championing these inalienable foundations of citizenship, a working-class mass movement can serve as a potent force in safeguarding democracy against threats posed by authoritarianism, inequality, and the unchecked influence of powerful interests. Thus, by mobilising around these ideals, the working class can play a pivotal role in revitalising democracy and advancing a society where all individuals can thrive and participate fully in civic life and control public resources for their well-being. Elections can be a tool for political mobilization, driving the democratic transformation of society, the state, and the government towards peace and prosperity for all citizens, regardless of their backgrounds.