By Sarah Neumann

Even though the third world war has not yet erupted, one certainty remains: the emergence of a new cold war and the formation of fresh power blocs echo a situation reminiscent of 19th-century Europe. In the present era, events, wars, and conflicts have created a tense global landscape, leading some to label it as an “age” unto itself. According to Mark Leonard, the head of the Council on Foreign Relations of the European Union, it is an “age of unpeace” where every relation will lead to more conflicts.

In this new age, perhaps aptly termed the Liberal-Anthropocene, we find ourselves at the intersection of geology and politics. Geologically, the Anthropocene denotes an informal unit of time, signifying the current period in Earth’s history. It is an era marked by human activities and boundless interventions that inflict significant harm upon our planet’s water, ecosystems, and air. Politically, however, the Anthropocene takes on a different hue—an era where peace teeters on the precipice. Rather than advancing the human condition, we navigate a delicate balance, where each moment holds the potential to escalate into all-out conflict between East and West.

In our current era, the new Cold War diverges significantly from its predecessor. Economic interdependence between nations has reached unprecedented levels, altering the landscape. Unlike the military standoff of the past, today’s Cold War is multifaceted. Consider the China-Russia rivalry—a reenactment of the historical East-West confrontation. Here, the objective is twofold: securing allies and neutralizing former ones within rival blocs. Yet, the story doesn’t end there. Intermediate countries like Russia, India, Turkey, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and Brazil exist beyond the European Union’s power matrix. Their delicate balancing act—leaning toward either China or the United States—holds the potential to reshape global destiny. In this intricate dance, the specter of a renewed Cold War looms large.

There is a coalition of emerging non-aligned powers that wield greater wealth and influence than their predecessors during the pre-1990 Cold War era. These powers play a crucial role in bolstering the resilience of competitors to the liberal international order by providing economic, military, and financial support. Notably, China and India’s backing of Russia, coupled with the divergence in their stance on condemning Russian actions in the United Nations General Assembly, underscores the disruptive capabilities of these middle and major powers. This is the unpeace era marked by persistent tensions—a time when alliances operate as pragmatic transactions. Both Western and non-Western powers engage simultaneously with opposing poles of global influence. For instance, India maintains robust military ties with Russia, harbors strained relations with China and concurrently maintains formal political-strategic relations with the United States.

Amidst the dynamics of power blocs, American policymakers seek to infuse ideological and long-term significance into a landscape characterized by transience and volatility. During his visit to China, Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized that the relationship between the United States and China—the current global superpowers—is undeniably one of the most consequential relationships worldwide. These relations, shaped by conflicting mechanisms, have given rise to power blocs. Alternatively, some of the US’s former allies are strategically leveraging this context to assert their autonomy. Notable instances include France, Hungary, and Serbia, each navigating their position vis-à-vis the evolving geopolitical landscape. Furthermore, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent visits to these countries exemplify the intricate interplay of interests in this complex scenario.

In the current geopolitical landscape, European powers seek to assert their independence from the shadow of the United States. Simultaneously, Beijing appears willing to encourage France to distance itself from American influence. The prevailing belief is that a Europe overly reliant on the United States risks becoming vulnerable and weakened. Consequently, there have been proposals for the creation of a smaller, more autonomous Europe—one that operates independently of American dependencies.

The profound divergence between Europe and the United States becomes evident through the words of French President Emmanuel Macron during an interview with “Politico” magazine. Following his visit to China, Macron emphasized on April 9, 2023, that “Europe must reduce its reliance on the United States and avoid entanglement in the escalating tensions between the United States and China over Taiwan.” The critical challenge faced by Europeans, and incidentally other US allies, lies in the risk of being drawn into crises that are not inherently their own—crises that ultimately undermine Europe’s independence and strategic autonomy.

Amidst the European security crisis, the Chinese President’s visit to France emerges as a strategic pivot for Europe, potentially heralding a paradigm shift in international relations. This diplomatic engagement could signal a diversification of alliances, challenging the prevailing narrative of American interests in perpetuating the conflict in Ukraine. The current trajectory, which seemingly eschews diplomatic resolutions in favor of a protracted conflict, risks entangling Europe deeper into the crisis. The reluctance of the United States to broker peace has inadvertently eroded the European Union’s confidence to spearhead fresh diplomatic endeavors. Moreover, Europe’s pronounced reliance on the United States for military hardware and energy has been exacerbated by the conflict with Russia, tethering Europe more tightly to American influence. Concurrently, the Eurozone’s economy grapples with the repercussions of its dependency on the dollar, rendering it susceptible to the monetary policies of the Federal Reserve. This visit could mark a critical juncture, offering Europe an opportunity to recalibrate its foreign policy and economic dependencies in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

The current geopolitical climate presents an opportune moment for France and fellow European Union nations to assert decision-making autonomy. This strategic pivot, rooted firmly in European interests, could harness China’s influence to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. By fostering an intra-continental peace initiative and economic integration, Europe can leverage its eastern connections to promote stability and mutual reliance. Such a shift has the potential to recalibrate the trans-Atlantic dynamic, achieving a more equitable balance between Eastern and Western spheres of influence. Ultimately, this could mark a departure from the pervasive dominance of trans-Atlantic ties, which have historically dictated both peace and conflict.

In the current era, characterized by a dearth of peace and dominated by a network of alliances and economic systems, Europe finds itself at a critical juncture. This period, possibly marking the twilight of the liberal order’s unchallenged reign, calls for Europe to eschew the quagmire of perpetual warfare. It is imperative that Europe not become ensnared in the burgeoning Cold War dynamics between China and the United States, nor succumb to the vortex of external crises. Instead, Europe must take the lead, embracing strategic innovation with the goal of equitably recalibrating its relations with both Eastern and Western powers. By doing so, Europe can circumvent the pitfalls of US interventionism and its propensity to entangle other nations in the grand stratagem of a new Cold War, thereby putting an end to the era of interminable conflicts.