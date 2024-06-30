Indonesia’s Potential Role As A Mediator In The Taiwan Crisis – OpEd

By Simon Hutagalung

The Taiwan Crisis is a highly volatile issue in East Asia, characterized by a complex interplay of historical grievances, nationalistic sentiments, and strategic concerns. In this precarious and intricate environment, Indonesia has emerged as a potential mediator, drawing upon its unique diplomatic stance and extensive experience in conflict resolution. This article offers an in-depth analysis of Indonesia’s potential role as a mediator in the Taiwan Crisis, examining the historical context, diplomatic strategies, and broader implications of such mediation efforts.

Historical Context

The roots of the Taiwan Crisis can be traced back to the Chinese Civil War, which led to the establishment of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on the mainland and the retreat of the Republic of China (ROC) to Taiwan in 1949. The PRC considers Taiwan as a renegade province, while Taiwan maintains its status as a sovereign state. This fundamental disagreement has consistently caused tension and occasional crises, such as the Taiwan Strait Crises in the 1950s, as well as recent escalations triggered by the PRC’s military manoeuvres and the United States arms sales to Taiwan.

As the largest archipelago nation in Southeast Asia, Indonesia has maintained a policy of non-alignment since gaining independence in 1945. This approach has allowed Indonesia to navigate international relations without aligning itself with any major power bloc. With a history of active involvement in regional diplomacy, such as its leadership in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and its influential role within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Indonesia possesses the necessary credibility to act as an impartial intermediary.

Strategies Diplomatic and Mediation Efforts

Indonesia’s approach to mediating the Taiwan Crisis is based on its principles of non-alignment and peaceful conflict resolution. Its diplomatic strategies can be categorized into the following key areas:

Positioning Neutral: Indonesia’s non-aligned stance allows it to serve as an impartial mediator. Unlike major powers like the United States or Japan, which have strategic interests in the Taiwan Strait, Indonesia can facilitate dialogue without being perceived as biased.

Track Record in Mediation: Indonesia has a successful track record in mediating regional conflicts, such as its pivotal role in the Aceh peace process and its contributions to the resolution of the Cambodian conflict. This established track record enhances Indonesia’s credibility as a mediator and provides a valuable blueprint for addressing the Taiwan Crisis.

In multilateral forums, Indonesia can leverage its leadership in ASEAN to advocate for a regional approach to the Taiwan Crisis. By promoting ASEAN-led dialogues, Indonesia can contribute to de-escalating tensions through collective regional efforts. Platforms such as the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) and the East Asia Summit (EAS) offer viable venues for engaging in discussion on this issue.

Moreover, Indonesia’s economic and cultural ties with China and Taiwan provide added leverage for its mediation efforts. As a significant trading partner to both parties, Indonesia can utilize economic diplomacy to promote cooperation and dialogue.

However, Indonesia faces several challenges in its efforts to mediate the Taiwan Crisis. The crisis is deeply intertwined with national identities and strategic considerations, making it resistant to external mediation. Furthermore, the involvement of major powers, particularly the United States, further complicates the dynamics. The US-Taiwan Relations Act and the ambiguity surrounding US commitments to Taiwan add layers of complexity to any mediation endeavour.

Moreover, China’s assertive stance on territorial claims, Taiwan, and its pursuit of international recognition create a delicate balancing act for Indonesia as a mediator. Any perceived bias or misstep could undermine Indonesia’s credibility in this role.

To effectively mediate the Taiwan Crisis, Indonesia can adopt a multifaceted approach that addresses underlying issues and fosters trust among the involved parties.

Several recommendations can be considered:

1. Confidence-building measures: Indonesia can facilitate confidence-building measures, such as military-to-military agreements on maritime safety and joint humanitarian initiatives. These measures can reduce the risk of accidents and escalation, while gradually building trust.

2 . Incremental dialogue: Instead of seeking an immediate resolution regarding sovereignty, Indonesia can promote incremental dialogue on less contentious issues. Areas such as trade, investment, and environmental cooperation can serve as starting points for broader discussions.

3. Multilateralism Inclusive: Indonesia should promote an inclusive multilateral approach that involves not only China and Taiwan but also other regional stakeholders. This approach will help establish a balanced and comprehensive framework for dialogue.

4. Leveraging ASEAN mechanisms: Indonesia can enhance regional stability and economic interdependence by utilizing ASEAN mechanisms, such as the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) and the ASEAN-Free China Trade Area (ACFTA). These mechanisms establish a cooperative foundation for relations that can extend to Taiwan and the Strait. Garnering international support for its mediation efforts is crucial. Indonesia can engage with the United Nations, the European Union, and other international organizations to build a coalition that supports peaceful resolution and discourages unilateral actions.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Indonesia’s economic and cultural ties with China and Taiwan put it in a favourable position to mediate the Taiwan Crisis. Despite the complex challenges involved, Indonesia can tackle the crisis and help achieve a peaceful resolution through various means. These include building trust, engaging in incremental dialogue, promoting multilateralism, utilizing ASEAN mechanisms, and seeking international support. Indonesia’s potential role as a mediator in the Taiwan Crisis underscores the importance of neutral and experienced intermediaries in complex geopolitical conflicts. With its non-aligned stance, track record of successful mediation, and regional influence, Indonesia can significantly contribute to de-escalating tensions and facilitating dialogue. However, the path to effective mediation faces obstacles such as deeply ingrained nationalist sentiments and the involvement of major powers. By adopting a comprehensive and meticulous approach, Indonesia can successfully overcome these challenges and assume a crucial role in promoting peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own.

References