NATO Proxy War: Ongoing Biden-New York Times Deceit – OpEd

By Michael Averko

The June 28 Strategic Culture Foundation editorial “Imagine a missile massacre on a Florida beach on the Fourth of July“, is a pointed hypothetical comparison, regarding the recent Kiev regime strike on Crimea which killed and injured numerous civilians on a beach. Utilizing US weaponry and technical support, the Kiev regime says collateral damage occurred. Put mildly, this is quite ironic, given that it has at times put its military assets in or near civilians/civilian infrastructure. The Kiev regime could’ve decreased the likelihood of civilian deaths by launching the attack at night.

As expected, the Western establishment’s reaction to this occurrence is on par with its hypocrisy. Consistent with the mantra about Russia’s “brutal and unprovoked aggression“, the Kangaroo court ICC, neocons and neolibs side skirt that Moscow’s Special Military Operation could’ve easily matched the Israeli military’s civilian carnage in Gaza. Russians en masse differentiate between the violent neo-Nazi Banderite supporting Ukrainians and those unlike them. On the other hand, the overall Israeli compassion for the Palestinians doesn’t seem as great.

Israel’s immediate Hannibal Directive response to the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack resulted in Israeli fatalities. Supporters of the Palestinians have a list of grievances prior to October 7. There’re at least two sides to a conflict, where the situation can get murky when judging the culpability of each side. As I’ve previously stated with considerable details, Putin/Russia isn’t the heavy bad guy in the Russia-Kiev regime conflict, which is essentially a NATO proxy war.

While there’s an increasing Western establishment acknowledgement of Kiev regime shortcomings, an ongoing disinformation/misinformation process is still evident, concerning the NATO proxy war against Russia, on the territory of the former Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic. Joe Biden’s repeated claim of 500,000 dead armed Russian combatants is in line with a June 27 New York Times article. (Biden said this during his recent visit to Normandy and debate with Donald Trump.)

Among others, I’ve little doubt that the Kiev regime has incurred far more armed personnel killed in action than Russia. This is the result of the former lacking air support, being severely outgunned, while having engaged in some reckless offensive military drives and questionable efforts to maintain difficult defensive positions. Note the confirmed reports of the Kiev regime using press gangs to forcefully acquire soldiers, along with utilizing a considerable number of men over the age of forty for frontline service, as many have fled Kiev regime-controlled Ukraine for the purpose of avoiding military service. In comparison, the Russian situation is noticeably better. Trump touched on some of these aspects in his debate with Biden.

Kiev regime armed combatant fatalities are likely in the 400,000-500,000 range to Russia probably being between 75,000-150,000 – more likely 75,000-100,000. The Daniel Davis hosted Deep Dive show of April 17 and the same day Frank Morano hosted WABC show discuss this and some other matters.

In time, there will be a detailed accounting. I’m reminded of how the 1990s era Bosnian Civil War casualties were reported in Western mass media. My hunch proved correct that the claim of 200,000-350,000 dead was noticeably higher than the actual figure of 100,000 confirmed awhile later.

The noticeably higher and incorrect Bosnian Civil War casualty range appears influenced by those yearning for intervention against the Serbs who were winning a three-way civil war. At present, the downplaying of Kiev regime fatalities and exaggeration of Russia’s dead serves to better maintain Kiev regime-controlled Ukraine morale and Western support, while attempting to enhance discord in Russia.