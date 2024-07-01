Operation Azm-E-Istehkam: A Comprehensive Vision For Pakistan’s Stability – OpEd

By Waleed Sami

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam or the Resolve for Stability is more than just a military endeavour; it is a comprehensive plan showing Pakistan’s commitment to securing long-term stability. This effort, which includes economic, legal, diplomatic, and security components, seeks to convert Pakistan from a soft state to a strong, resilient nation. At its heart, Operation Azm-e-Istehkam (AeI) aims to reduce the rampant smuggling that drains the economy, enforce the rule of law, secure borders, and develop institutional collaboration to achieve a stable and prosperous Pakistan.

The Economic Impact of Smuggling

Smuggling has historically plagued Pakistan’s economy, operating as a black hole that drains crucial resources, while fueling inflation. Iranian petroleum, Afghan narcotics, electronics, tyres, and livestock cross borders illegally, resulting in daily financial losses. The national exchequer thus suffers enormous losses, depriving the Government of valuable cash , which could be utilised for development and public welfare. Furthermore, the proceeds from such unlawful operations frequently end up in the coffers of terrorist organisations, giving them the financial muscle to carry out destabilising goals.

Operation AeI aims to shut off crucial financing sources by confronting the smuggling front. The crackdown on illicit commerce will not only help to stabilise the economy but will also significantly reduce terrorist organisations’ operating capabilities. This dual advantage emphasises the significance of economic discipline and strict financial laws as foundations of AeI. The operation’s success in reducing smuggling will continue to be a significant measure of potential to promote economic stability and national security.

The Role of Political and Judicial Backing

Smuggling mafias in Pakistan do not function in isolation; they rely on the implicit assistance of politicians as well as judiciary’s inaction. This political and judicial connivance fosters a culture in which black money flows freely, supporting anti-state activities and germinating national instability. We must break the cycle of corruption and impunity to ensure the rule of law.

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam emphasises on judicial reforms and strict law enforcement measures. It is also critical that those involved in or supporting smuggling and terrorism are held accountable. The judiciary must act decisively to close legal loopholes, which allow criminals to escape the punishment. Political will is also important; without it, efforts to combat smuggling and terrorism will be undermined.

Persistent Security Operations

Since the beginning of the year, Pakistan has undertaken 129 Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) across the country. These operations are crucial to AeI’s security policy, since they target terrorist hideouts, disrupt networks, and eliminate threats. The sacrifices made by Pakistan’s security forces demonstrate their devotion and bravery. Since the start of year, 111 security officers/ troops have laid their lives in defence of motherland, whereas 276 terrorists have been neutralised/ sent to hell within last six months alone.

These consistent efforts have resulted in a dramatic reduction in terrorism, notably in restive areas near the Western border. These effectiveness of these operations demonstrates the need for long-term, intelligence-driven activities for ensuring security. Operation Azm-e-Istehkam intends to build on such gains, restoring and maintaining peace throughout the country. The constant pursuit of terrorists and their facilitators is a cornerstone of AeI, demonstrating the nation’s resolve to eliminate the threat of terrorism.

Challenges in Border Control

Despite a strong military presence, Pakistan confronts severe obstacles in defending its borders. The Pakistan-Afghanistan border, which spans over 2,600 km, and the Pakistan-Iran border, which is around 909 kilometres in length, both consisting of tough, hilly terrain, which is difficult to monitor extensively. Coordinated terrorist assaults, along with an unfavourable environment, impede border control measures.

Effective border management is critical for reducing smuggling and infiltration. AeI also recognises the importance of technology breakthroughs and strategic cooperation with neighbouring nations, in improving border security. Advanced surveillance equipment, paired with increased manpower, can assist in monitoring such vast boundaries more effectively. Furthermore, diplomatic attempts to gain cooperation from neighbouring countries, notably Afghanistan, remain to be critical. Without such collaboration, border control difficulties will persist to be onerous.

Enhancing Institutional Coordination

A fundamental hindrance to efficient smuggling control is the absence of unified authority among the numerous border security organisations, notably the Frontier Corps (FC), Customs, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). Each agency works autonomously, resulting in inefficiencies and loopholes in enforcement.

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam proposes the establishment of a “Land Port Authority” to simplify operations and improve cooperation among these organisations. A single command structure will ensure that all agencies collaborate fluidly, sharing information and resources to combat smuggling more effectively. This institutional synergy is crucial for implementing effective border control procedures and dealing with the various difficulties, posed by smuggling and terrorism.

The Crucial Role of Public Involvement

The success of Operation Azm-e-Istehkam depends on the combined efforts of all parties. To accomplish the operation’s objectives, state institutions, the Court, law enforcement agencies, and the general public must all collaborate. A whole of the system approach is therefore, needed. Public support and participation remain to be critical in building a collective commitment to combat terrorism and smuggling. The general people may help by reporting suspicious activity, assisting law enforcement, and campaigning for stricter anti-smuggling and anti-terrorism legislation.

Furthermore, it is critical to avoid politicising or inciting controversy surrounding AeI. Political infighting and scandals can jeopardise the operation’s goals, slowing development and undermining public faith. A unified national strategy, free of party politics will help achieve the necessary results. The people must regard AeI, as a national endeavour to ensure Pakistan’s stability and prosperity.

Conclusion

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam is a comprehensive vision for resolving Pakistan’s multi-dimensional concerns of terrorism, smuggling, and economic instability. AeI seeks to construct a stable and secure Pakistan, through the integration of economic discipline, judicial reforms, diplomatic manoeuvres, and effective security operations. The transition from a soft to a hard state is a difficult trip that needs steadfast determination and collaborative effort.

The economic effect of smuggling prevention, the need for political and legal support, the persistence of security operations, the constraints of border control, and the need for improved institutional coordination, all highlight the complexity and scale of AeI. However, with the joint efforts of all parties and widespread public support, such problems may be solved.

As Pakistan continues on this path, Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, demonstrates the country’s resilience and desire to ensure a successful future. The success of this operation will not only strengthen national security but will also lay the road for long-term economic prosperity and stability. Every Pakistani has a role to play in this collaborative effort, which will help to build a stronger, more resilient Pakistan.