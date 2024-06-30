Smuggling And Border Control: Understanding The Challenges – OpEd

By Muskan Moazzam

In Pakistan, where border security remains a paramount concern, the persistent issue of smuggling raises a crucial question: Why is smuggling still rampant while many Army troops and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel are stationed to address the problem? This controversial matter serves as a long-standing tool in the hands of anti-national and anti-Army elements to vilify both the Army and the Government. Thus, the case of Pakistan and the difficulties faced in border security require dispassionate analysis based on the assessment of the situation in all its aspects.

The Geographic Challenge

The Pakistan-Afghanistan border spans 2,600 kilometers, covering mostly tough mountains and rocky terrains. Additionally, Iran and Pakistan share a 909-kilometer-long border. Despite the presence of fences and the deployment of FC and military units, smuggling continues. The challenges that arise from these borders include the extensive length of the borders which makes it difficult to patrol, and the physical geography presents significant obstacles. It is physically impossible, and practically unaffordable, to monitor every square kilometer of these extensive and difficult topographical areas solely with manpower.

The Smuggler-Terrorist Nexus

The close connection between smuggler mafias and terrorist organizations is a crucial factor in understanding the problem. Terrorists often strike border troops from both sides to create interference. These planned attacks confuse security operatives and create loopholes for smuggling. Moreover, terrorism in the “deep rear” shifts attention and resources away from the borderline, rendering the task of guarding every inch impossible. Adequate surveillance is difficult due to the area’s large and rough geography and the presence of recurrent raids.

Currently, there is no integration between the FC, Customs, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) at the border. Each agency operates independently, creating organizational problems and chaos in strategic decision-making. In many developed countries, such institutions operate under a single authority, facilitating efficient use of resources. In Pakistan, establishing a Land Port Authority to centralize control and coordination could reduce duplications and improve border control operations. The lack of unified authority weakens the efficiency of border security efforts as resources and efforts are dispersed among different agencies.

Lack of Joint Operations

Effective border control requires cooperation between forces from both nations. The Pakistan-India border is a good example of such cooperation. However, the situation with Afghanistan is different as the Taliban often support smugglers and terrorists. The Afghan side’s lack of active response complicates the fight against smuggling and border protection. Coordination and cooperation are crucial for effective border security, and the lack of cooperation with Afghanistan is a significant shortcoming.

Perhaps the most formidable challenge in combating smuggling is the weak and selective judicial collaboration with smugglers and terrorists. Armed forces and police risk their lives fighting these criminals, who are often freed on bail or through legal technicalities. Severe punitive measures are necessary to deter smugglers and terrorists. Legal vulnerabilities in the judicial system need correction, and proper penalties should be meted out to those involved in smuggling and terrorism. Additionally, human rights activists often defend such individuals, complicating police work and creating ambiguities.

Comparative Perspective: The Mexico-US Border

A comparative analysis of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border with the Mexico-United States border provides additional insights. The Mexico-US border spans 3,145 kilometers, with twice the force deployed compared to the Pakistan-Afghanistan/Iran border. The money spent on this border is slightly higher than Pakistan’s defense budget, and the US employs advanced infrastructure, including walls with electric wires and severe laws and courts. Despite these measures, the US cannot fully prevent narcotics and illegal immigration. This comparison highlights the difficulty of guarding long and complex borders, even with substantial resources and technology.

Conclusion

Illicit transport of banned substances is a complex issue that cannot be solved with a single strategy. Deploying troops and Frontier Corps personnel alone is insufficient. Establishing a centralized authority for border control, integrating efforts with neighboring countries, and ensuring a well-equipped justice system to impose severe punishments on smugglers and terrorists are essential steps. Addressing the socio-economic motives behind smuggling and terrorism is also crucial. The active participation and sincerity of the armed forces and government in tackling this issue are undeniable. Before leveling criticism, one must understand the ground realities and challenges involved in border security. Smuggling is a major problem that requires a collective effort to guarantee the safety of the country and a better future for Pakistan.