Why No Rainbow In Qur’an? – OpEd

By Rabbi Allen S. Maller

The Qur’an says: “There never was a people without a Warner (Prophet) having lived among them’ (35:24) and “We (God) would never visit our wrath (chastise any community) until We had sent a Messenger to give warning” (17:15)

Since there are now over 7.000 languages spoken in the world, and another 10-20,000 that were spoken over the previous 10,000 years and then died out, all human societies have have been taught the way God wants each of them to conduct their Divine worship (Qur’an 21:25), and the moral behavioral rules they should observe (Qur’an 16:90-92).

One hadith puts the total number of prophets sent to mankind as 124,000 (Ibn Hanbal, Musnad, 5, 169). Abu Dharr narrated that one day he asked the Messenger of Allah: How many prophets are there in all? He replied: One hundred and twenty four thousand. He then asked: How many of them were messenger prophets? He replied: Three hundred thirteen from the above group. He asked: Who was the first of them? He replied: Adam…The first prophet among Bani Israel was Musa and the last of them was Isa and they were in all six hundred (Jewish) prophets.” (Biharul Anwar, Vol. 11, Pg. 32)

The vast majority of the 124,000 prophets came during the generations between Prophet Adam and Prophet Noah. In spite of their best efforts, all of the prophets God sent were unable to establish a single ongoing monotheistic community. Thats why in the generation of Prophet Noah; the flood came down.

“When there came to them a Messenger from Allah, confirming what was with them, a party of the people who were given the Book threw away the Book of Allah behind their backs, as if they did not know it!” (Qur’an 2:101)

And “Those who disbelieve are steeped in arrogance and defiance. How many generations have We destroyed before them? They cried out when it was too late to escape. And they marveled that a warner had come to them from among them. The disbelievers said, “This is a lying magician.” “Did he turn all the gods into one God? This is something strange.” The notables among them announced: “Go on, and hold fast to your gods. This is something planned. We never heard of this in the former faith. This is nothing but a fabrication. (Qur’an 38:2-7)

And finally: “The people of Noah denied before them, and the companions of the well and Thamūd; and ʿAad and Pharaoh and the brothers [neighbors] of Lot; and the companions of the forest, and the people of Tubbaʿ. All denied the messengers [Allah sent them] so My threat was justly fulfilled.” [50:12-14]

Jews and Christians who read the Bible don’t usually know that there is a Noah story in the Qur’an. Muslims who know the Noah story from the Qur’an often do not know the details of the Noah story in the Bible. Both versions are interesting, Both stories begin with God, and God is angry.

In the Bible, God is angry that the human race, which He created is wicked. In the Qur’an, God is angry that Noah’s nation is worshipping false gods instead of Him. In both the Bible and the Qur’an, God intends to send a flood against the humans who have so offended him.

But here the differences begin. In the Bible, Noah never says a word. All he does is silently build the boat that the world now calls Noah’s Ark. In the Qur’an, Noah does a great deal of talking. He warns his people that if they continue their idolatrous ways, God will surely destroy them. But if they repent and begin worshipping Him alone, He will not only spare them but enrich them with many blessings.

In the Qur’an just as in the Bible, Noah builds an ark, but in the Qur’an unlike the Bible, people mock him for doing so. Noah tells them, in effect, “He who laughs last laughs best.” In the Bible, no one but Noah is warned of the coming flood, and no one survives except Noah, his family, and the animals he has brought on board the Ark. In the Qur’an, a few of Noah’s people do heed his warning, and are saved along with Noah’s family and the animals.

In the Qur’an, Noah has a fourth recalcitrant son who refuses to come on board. If there’s to be a flood, he says, he’ll just go up a high hill and wait it out. Noah makes one plaintive plea to God on his son’s behalf, but God is unmoved: Noah’s true family is now to be those who worship the one true God. Noah’s son must die with the other unbelievers in God’s punishing flood.

In the Bible, Noah has three sons, and all make it on board the ark. After the floodwaters recede, God makes a covenant with Prophet Noah promising never again to destroy all the Earth’s creatures; making the rainbow as a sign of that covenant promise. In the Qur’an, Noah beseeches God to make the world safe for His believers by making it uninhabitable for unbelievers.

I do not know why the Qur’an does not mention the very hopeful Rainbow covenant promise; but I do pray that the Rainbow covenant promise also applies to global warming.