Iran: Turmoil In Gulf, And Domestic Clashes With Security Forces – OpEd

By Hassan Mahmoudi

The wave of anti-government demonstrations prompted in part by discontent over economic hardship, corruption, and repression. the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Basij force have clashed with students in Shiraz southern city of Iran. They clashed with students chanting slogans.

According to a report from the city of Shiraz, south-central Iran, on Saturday evening, a number of brave youth attacked Mehdi Zarei, a mullah, and head of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Basij force in this city.

The youth were reported to have chanted anti-regime slogans when they entered the Sheikh Ali Choopan Basij site and were confronted by the aggressive mullah. That was when the clash began and Zarei was overcome by the youth. The youth managed to leave the scene unharmed.

The incident was also acknowledged by the regime’s own media and Zarae confessed to being beaten. “We were making rounds when we witnessed a quarrel and intervened. Minutes after I left the scene, a number of young men attacked me…,” he said.

One social media report says it seems that youth in different cities are taking matters into their hands and beginning to discipline the regime’s repressive agents.

The U.S State Department recently designated the IRGC as a “Foreign Terrorist The organization” (FTO).

In the meantime, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, the Iranian Regime’s Minister of Interior warned of the possible eruption of popular uprisings.

“We shouldn’t neglect, ignore the protests and unrests, and not take preventive measures and proper responses. Any incident could turn into a great event,” Rahmani Fazli said in an interview with the regime’s state-run TV network.

“The enemy attempts to trigger these incidents by imposing sanctions. They have repeatedly said that they should do anything to escalate protests and social unrests. This policy began right after the protests at the beginning of 2018,” he added.

At the end of 2017, protests erupted across Iran. Demonstrations over economic woes quickly turned into anti-regime protests that spread to more than 140 Iranian cities. The regime has constantly attempted to quell the protests through sheer suppression, imprisonment, and torture of protesters and organizers. Various segments of the Iranian society, however, continue to take to the streets and challenge the regime and its apparatus of suppression.

Meanwhile, On Saturday, July 27, 2019, some 3000 Iranians demonstrated in the streets of central London and demanded comprehensive sanctions against the mullahs’ regime and the terrorist listing of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), the Ministry of Intelligence (MOIS) and the Office of the Supreme Leader. They supported the Iranian Resistance and its president-elect, Maryam Rajavi, and her 10-point plan for the future of Iran.