Sri Lanka’s Defense Secretary Lauds China’s Role As Historical Ally

By Eurasia Review

Sri Lanka’s Defense Secretary Maj. Gen. (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne said the historical relationship between China and Sri Lanka has been growing over the years on the mutual trust built on the pillars of political, economic, cultural, education and most importantly in defense.

Delivering a keynote address as the Chief Guest at the inaugural ceremony of the Chinese National Defence University (NDU) Alumni Association of Sri Lanka held at Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo, (July 30), Gunaratne said China has persistently proven relationship with Sri Lanka.

“A friend in need is a friend indeed,” the Defense Secretary said.

While wishing the success in the progress of the Alumni’s future endevours, Maj. Gen. Gunaratne said China has been a historical ally of Sri Lanka across a multitude of avenues including Buddhism, trade, infrastructure development and global connectivity.

“Sri Lankans will never forget the great cooperation extended by China during our hard times which we had to undergo during the recent past, both domestically and globally,” he said.

The Defense Secretary also expressed his gratitude to China and the Chinese National Defense University for providing professional expertise in training the battle commanders in planning counter strategies during the fight against the now defunct LTTE.

Gunaratne also expressed his belief that the inauguration of the Alumni of the Chinese National Defense University would result in continued growth in the existing bonds between the two countries.

Establishing the Chinese NDU Alumni Association of Sri Lanka, helps to enhance and foster mutual relations between graduates, mainly the officers of the Sri Lankan tri-forces while connecting them professionally and internationally, according to the Sri Lanka government.

Since 2001, over 75 army officers have been graduated from the NDU in China.