Sunday, August 1, 2021

Iran's Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran: Khamenei Pardons Over 2,800 Inmates

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei approved a proposal from Iran’s top judge to pardon or commute the prison terms of 2,825 convicts found guilty by various Iranian courts.

The pardon was granted on Saturday on the occasion of two Muslim festivals, namely Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Ghadeer, which marks the appointment of the first Shiite Imam, Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS), by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as his successor.

Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei had sent a letter to the Leader, proposing a list of convicts deserving clemency.

Article 110 of the Constitution grants the Leader the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicts upon a recommendation from the head of the Judiciary.

The clemency, however, does not apply to certain types of convicts, including those who have been sentenced for their role in the armed smuggling of narcotics, arms trafficking, kidnapping, acid attacks, rape, armed robbery, bribery, embezzlement, counterfeit money forgery, money laundering, disruption of economy, smuggling of alcoholic drinks, and organized smuggling of commodities.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

