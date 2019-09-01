ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, September 1, 2019
President of Iran Hassan Rouhani. Photo Credit: Kremlin.ru

Iran Dismisses Possible Meeting Of Rouhani With Trump

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Iranian President’s Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi dismissed speculation that President Hassan Rouhani may hold a meeting with his US counterpart Donald Trump in New York next month.

Speaking to Tasnim on Saturday, Vaezi said Rouhani’s recent remark that he would not mind meeting with others to serve Iran’s national interests does not suggest a meeting with Trump at all.

The president was trying to highlight the administration’s efforts to settle the problems and promote social welfare without any political intentions, he added.

Vaezi emphasized that there are no plans for a meeting between Rouhani and Trump in New York.

In a speech a few days ago, Rouhani said he would definitely meet someone at a meeting if it resolves the country’s problems and serves the national interests.



