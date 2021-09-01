ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iran's Mersad Missile Defense System. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran's Mersad Missile Defense System. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Middle East World News 

Iran Tests Upgraded Version Of Mersad Missile Defense System

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Iran’s Army tested an upgraded version of the Mersad missile defense system in the country’s central desert.

The Mersad-16 homegrown missile defense system fired missiles to shoot down the intended targets.

Mersad is a medium-altitude surface-to-air missile system with electronic warfare capabilities.

According to General Khoshqalb, the Air Defense Force’s Operations Deputy, it has been fully developed by local experts and is capable of using new technologies to counter enemy’s electronic warfare and simultaneously engaging multiple hostile targets.

He said during the testing, Mersad-16 was put under the control of the Integrated Air Defense Network and, ordered by the Command and Control Center, it detected, engaged and destroyed the targets.

The general added that high agility and maneuverability are among the features of Mersad-16, which can detect and act against targets at any altitude.

A newer version of the missile defense system will be unveiled in the near future, he went on to say.

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.