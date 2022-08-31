Iran-Russia Diplomats Discuss Development Of Ties

By Tasnim News Agency

The foreign ministers of Iran and Russia talked about a range of regional and international issues, including ways to promote cooperation between the two countries.

In comments at the beginning of a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Moscow on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the negotiations would include issues such as the unconditional revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, the critical situation in the region, and the coordination between the two countries within the UN framework.

Lavrov also pointed to plans to discuss the critical conditions in a number of regional countries, including Afghanistan.

For his part, Amirabdollahian stressed the need to strengthen the relations between Iran and Russia and cooperation in the completion of North-South corridors.

“We are glad that the relations between the two countries are on the right track. We emphasize and focus on the interests of the two nations and countries,” he added.

Pointing to the important and high-profile negotiations held during the visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Iran in July, Amirabdollahian said an opportunity has arisen to pursue the implementation of the agreements signed by the presidents of the two states.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Moscow on Tuesday night, Amirabdollahian said the main goal of the visit to Moscow is making efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis based on a request made to the Islamic Republic of Iran. “Some Western parties want Tehran to play an active role in this regard.”