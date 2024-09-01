After Rabin And Arafat: Leadership Void Hindering Peace In Middle East – OpEd

By Muhammad Adam Khan

The Israel-Palestine conflict has been marked by a persistent struggle for leadership on both sides. There has been a notable leadership void in the area since the passing of Yitzhak Rabin and Yasser Arafat; no one has been able to bring their respective peoples together and move a genuine peace process ahead.

The Oslo Accords, which offered hope for peace in the Middle East, were largely the result of the efforts of Rabin, the Israeli prime minister, and Arafat, the charismatic leader of the Palestinian people. But internal strife and a lack of a strong, uniting leader have impeded efforts to reach a settlement in the years after their departure.

The necessity for visionary leadership to overcome the current impasse and lead both countries toward a durable settlement is highlighted by the fact that this leadership crisis has not only made peace more elusive but also worsened the conflict.

After Arafat’s death, the lack of a strong, unifying figure in Palestinian leadership hindered progress towards a negotiated solution. Mahmoud Abbas, as the new President of the PA, struggled to consolidate authority and address the political fragmentation within Palestinian society.

Critics have pointed out that Abbas’s rule is devoid of democratic mandate and legitimacy. After being given more time to serve, Abbas has not appointed an obvious successor. The future of Palestinian leadership and administration is uncertain due to the absence of a clear succession plan. His capacity to compromise and bargain on behalf of all Palestinians in peace negotiations has been weakened by this circumstance.

The enmity between Hamas and Fatah has also developed into a major obstacle. The West Bank, under Fatah administration, and the Gaza Strip, under Hamas control, were divided after Hamas won the 2006 Palestinian parliamentary elections. This split resulted in conflicting Palestinian governments and policies in addition to weakening the PA’s capacity to deal with Israel.

Over time, the political scene in Israel has likewise grown more divided and politicized. Israel has gone through many elections and changes in governing alliances since Rabin’s murder. Different strategies and approaches to the peace process have been explored by leaders such as Naftali Bennett, Ariel Sharon, Ehud Barak, and Benjamin Netanyahu. This volatility has made it impossible to maintain a consistent approach to discussions with the Palestinians and resulting in a lack of consistency in policy.

Israeli politics have also become even more divisive due to the emergence of right-wing and extremist groups. Far-right parties like Netanyahu’s Likud and others have a history of rejecting peace accords and compromises in favor of a stricter stance on security and territorial matters.

The violent events that erupted after October 7 have once again underscored the urgent need for unified and effective leadership on both sides of the Israel-Palestine conflict. The ongoing turmoil and the stalled ceasefire negotiations reflect deep-seated issues in the leadership structures of both Israel and Palestine, which have become significant obstacles to peace.

As the violence continues to wreak havoc, particularly on the innocent people of Gaza, the absence of strong, cohesive leadership is more apparent than ever. The process of establishing a ceasefire in the aftermath of the recent hostilities has been hampered by obstacles and delays. Although there have occasionally been brief cessations of hostilities, the current situation is unstable due to the lack of a final and lasting settlement.

The difficulties brought about by the absence of cohesive leadership are exemplified by the inability to make a firm choice about the fate of Gaza’s civilian population. During the war, right-wing forces have become increasingly influential in Israeli politics. These organizations have been successful in influencing politics to their benefit, especially in times of crisis because they are motivated by nationalist and frequently extreme ideas.

Amidst his own political obstacles, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been accused of prolonging the conflict to maintain his political standing. Netanyahu has gained the support of right-wing groups by allying with them, but at a high price. His decisions, often seen as driven by personal political motives rather than a genuine pursuit of peace, have resulted in a prolonged conflict with devastating consequences for civilians on both sides.

It has also been challenging to make any significant headway in ceasefire talks due to the involvement of right-wing forces. These organizations frequently press for ongoing military operations, rejecting compromise in favor of a more assertive posture. In addition to prolonging the war, this harsh stance has made it more challenging for moderate voices in Israel to advocate for peace.

The events following October 7 have starkly illustrated the critical need for unified and effective leadership on both sides of the Israel-Palestine conflict. Without strong leaders who can rise above internal divisions and prioritize the broader goal of peace, the conflict is likely to continue, with devastating consequences for all involved.

Both Israeli and Palestinian leaders must recognize the futility of the current approach and work towards building a consensus that can pave the way for a sustainable and peaceful resolution. The future of the region, and particularly the fate of the innocent people of Gaza, depends on the emergence of visionary leadership capable of guiding both sides towards peace.