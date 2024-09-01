Morocco’s Ports: A Pillar Of Economic Growth And Strategic Influence – OpEd

By Said Temsamani

The first half of 2024 has cemented Morocco’s position as a critical hub in global trade and a beacon of economic resilience. Moroccan ports, the lifeblood of the nation’s trade and commerce, have handled a staggering 116.4 million tons of cargo in just six months, a 15.3% increase compared to the same period last year. This remarkable growth underscores not only the efficiency and capacity of our ports but also the strategic importance of Morocco as a gateway between continents.

The surge in traffic reflects the dynamic evolution of Morocco’s trade networks. Domestic traffic alone saw a 13% rise, reaching 60.8 million tons. Meanwhile, transshipment activities—where goods are transferred from one vessel to another without entering the domestic market—skyrocketed by 17.8%, reaching 55.6 million tons. This increase highlights Morocco’s growing role as a vital transshipment hub, with 47.8% of all port activities now dominated by this sector.

The implications of these numbers are profound. Transshipment is not just a technical process; it’s a strategic tool that enhances Morocco’s influence on global trade routes. By efficiently handling and redistributing goods from across the globe, Moroccan ports are not just serving the local economy but are positioning the country as an indispensable link in the global supply chain. This is a testament to Morocco’s vision of becoming a leading maritime nation.

Imports, which constitute 32.2% of the total traffic, rose by 15.9%, reaching 37.5 million tons. This growth is indicative of the robust demand within the Moroccan economy, fueled by industrial and consumer needs. Exports, too, saw a healthy increase of 13.2%, amounting to 18.9 million tons. These figures are a clear sign that Moroccan products, from agricultural goods to high-tech manufacturing, are gaining greater traction in international markets.

However, the success story of Moroccan ports extends beyond mere numbers. The diversification of the types of cargo handled is equally impressive. The first half of 2024 witnessed significant growth in strategic sectors such as container traffic (up 16% to 5.6 million TEUs), imported hydrocarbons (up 9.8% to 6.3 million tons), and cereals (up 26.2% to 5.4 million tons). Perhaps most notably, the export of phosphates and related products surged by a staggering 44.6% to 16.1 million tons, reaffirming Morocco’s global leadership in this vital industry.

Yet, it’s not just the growth that matters but also the challenges that lie ahead. The decline in coal traffic, down 8.4% to 4.9 million tons, is a reminder of the global shift towards cleaner energy sources—a transition that Morocco is well-positioned to lead given its investments in renewable energy. Similarly, the drop in coastal shipping by 10.9% points to a need for further innovation and investment in this sector.

On the passenger side, Moroccan ports continue to be a gateway for millions. With 1.47 million passengers transiting through by the end of June 2024—a 7% increase from last year—our ports are not just facilitating trade but also fostering human connections. However, the cruise industry, which saw a 23% decline in activity, serves as a call to action. Morocco must invest in enhancing its appeal as a top cruise destination, capitalizing on its rich cultural heritage and strategic location.

A notable area of concern, however, is the 10.2% decrease in the volume of coastal and artisanal fishing products, which now stands at 469,715 tons. This decline is a wake-up call for sustainable fishing practices and the need to protect our marine resources, ensuring that they remain a source of livelihood and national pride for generations to come.

In conclusion, the first half of 2024 has been a period of remarkable growth and strategic consolidation for Moroccan ports. As we look to the future, the challenge will be to maintain this momentum, addressing the vulnerabilities while capitalizing on the opportunities. Morocco’s ports are more than just points of entry and exit; they are the arteries of a vibrant economy and the foundation of our country’s strategic ambitions on the global stage.

With continued investment, innovation, and a clear vision, Moroccan ports will not only keep pace with the demands of the 21st century but will also drive the nation’s economic and strategic success for years to come.