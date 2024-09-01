Pakistan’s Demographic Dividend – OpEd

By Waleed Sami

Pakistan is at a crunch moment in its history, with a distinct demographic profile that, if properly utilised, has the potential to catapult the country into a new era of progress and prosperity. With 170 million youngsters between the age brackets of 18 to 30 years, Pakistan has an unprecedented demographic dividend. However, the actual potential of this advantage can only be realised, if available youth is groomed and exploited through higher education, skill development, and appropriate mentoring.

Pakistan’s demographic mix offers both opportunities and challenges. On the one hand, a big, young population may be a valuable asset, providing a dynamic and enthusiastic workforce to propel economic growth and social advancement. However, if this asset of youth bulge is not effectively handled and nourished, it bears the potential to become a liability or source of instability. Huge numbers of young people without education, skills, or work possibilities can lead to greater poverty, social discontent, and even radicalisation.

To translate this demographic bulge into a meaningful demographic dividend, Pakistan must spend extensively on its youth’s education and skill development. This includes providing access to formal education, ensuring that it is of good quality and relevant to the demands of today’s world. The emphasis should be on developing critical thinking, creativity, and innovation—skills necessary for navigating the difficulties of the twenty-first century.

Education serves as the cornerstone for any nation’s future. In the context of Pakistan’s young, education must go beyond rote learning and memorisation to foster critical thinking, creativity, and the ability to tackle complicated issues. These are the skills that will help young Pakistanis navigate today’s fast-changing landscape, in which technology and globalisation are affecting economies and communities at an unprecedented rate.

Critical thinking is especially important in the digital era, where disinformation and fake news are common. Pakistan’s youth must be able to separate reality from fiction, question and analyse information, and make educated judgements. This is crucial not just for their personal growth, but also for the nation’s overall security and stability.

Another important quality that Pakistan’s young should cultivate is innovation. New and imaginative solutions are required to address the issues of the twenty-first century, whether economic, environmental, or security-related. By cultivating an innovative culture, Pakistan may position itself as a leader in a variety of disciplines, including technology and sustainable development.

Education, critical thinking, and innovation are important for economic progress and dealing with today’s security issues. Pakistan has historically played an important role in supporting regional peace and stability, with its unflinching efforts against terrorism and dedication to safeguarding democratic norms globally recognised. However, the nature of security threats is changing, with cyber-attacks, disinformation operations, and other unconventional types of warfare becoming more common.

In this framework, a well-educated and critically thinking youth population remains crucial for ensuring national security. Young people, who are educated about their surroundings can think critically about the information they get, and are creative in their approach to problem-solving are more suited to contribute to the nation’s security efforts. Whether inventing new technology to combat cyber threats or acting in public diplomacy to combat disinformation, Pakistan’s youth can play an important role in safeguarding the country’s security and stability.

One of the most pressing issues confronting Pakistan’s youth today is the prevalence of mis/ disinformation and fake news in the internet era. With the rise of social media and other online platforms, young people are continuously assaulted with information from a wide range of sources, many of which are not reputable or trustworthy. If young people cannot critically analyse the material they come across daily, it can lead them to confusion, despair, distrust, and even radicalisation.

To successfully traverse this world, Pakistan’s youth must be taught the hazards of disinformation and the value of media literacy. They must be taught how to identify credible sources, fact-check material, and think critically about the stuff they consume. This is more than personal responsibility; it is a question of national security. In an age where information is both a tool and a weapon, the ability to traverse the digital world with judgment is essential for any citizen.

Pakistan is at a crossroads, with a young population capable of propelling the country to unprecedented prosperity and development. However, this potential can only be realised if young minds are properly fostered, educated, and provided with the skills required for success in today’s society. A whole-nation approach is required to invest in the education and skill development of Pakistan’s youth, nurture critical thinking and creativity, and lead them through the difficulties of the digital era. By doing so, Pakistan may capitalise on its demographic dividend and shape a future in which its youth are active drivers of prosperity, security, and stability rather than passive receivers of change.