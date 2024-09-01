The Horn Of Africa States: The Resilience Of The Somali Shilling – OpEd

By Dr. Suleiman Walhad

The Somali Shilling shortened as “SOS” was created by the Somali Republic as the official currency of Somalia in 1962, but its debut goes back some forty years earlier to the early 20s of the twentieth century, circa 1921 when Ex-British Somaliland adopted the “East Africa Shilling”. Italian Somaliland before then was using the “Italian Somaliland Rupia” as its currency from the eighties of the nineteenth century, until it was replaced by the Scelleni Somalo which had the same value as the East African Shilling, as soon as the British captured Southern Somalia, from the Italians during World war II.

The Somali Shilling fared well during the two decades of the sixties and seventies of the last century but soon after started to falter, when the IMF and the World Bank Group came into the country during the 1980s, and put it on a floating exchange rate system, and it started to have a downward tail spin. Since then, it had its own ups and downs i.e., peaks and troughs in economic langage, but like anything Somali, it also developed a resilience of its own despite being outside the control of any official central authority.

It was, indeed, exposed to bouts of inflation, counterfeit printing, public distrust, introduction of competing local currencies within the Somali space, and lack of a monetary authority of substance for long periods of time and many other negative effects and influences. Like anything Somali it survived all and at one time it was touted as a currency which was rising against all possible odds – an investment possibility!!!

Understanding the Somali Shilling is, indeed, understanding the Somali state and the Somali people, and it involves illustrating Somalia’s intricate and complex history, which points to a troubled but a rising and recovering economy.

Up to and until January 1991, the currency was under the control of the Central Bank of Somalia but since then, it did not have a central authority minding its value, its supply and anything related to monetary policies and management. It is a currency that acquired its own life system and is exposed to market forces, hyperinflation at times and many other unexpected forces, mostly counterfeit printing, money laundering and all the evils of money and money exploitation.

To this date, the Central Bank of Somalia does not issue Somali Shilling banknotes, yet it is around and accepted as a form of payment, indicating that other forces are involved in the printing of this currency and keeping it in the market.

The Somali economy is mostly dollarized as most people use the US Dollar to make and accept payments. It has become almost the official currency of the country, without any legislative intervention.

It is a paradox to note that the IMF and the World Bak Group are working on helping the Somali State to revive the Somali Shilling after helping it to collapse in the 1980s of the last century, but then the Somali Shilling has its own life systems and forces from beyond imagination keep it alive all the time.

Somalia, itself, the owner of the currency, has over the past 12 years during which the Federal Government was in place, been unable to revive it. Maybe this time, with assistance of the IMF and the World Bank Group, it would be able to revive the currency.

The revival of the currency would involve addressing several key issues which would include:

Setting an exchange rate and monetary policy frameworks to create a stable economic environment.

Create a Currency Board Arrangement System (CBA), to control the issuance of the currency, pegging it to another currency, most probably the US Dollar, protecting the foreign currency reserves and/or misuse of these reserves to avoid devaluation of the Somali Shilling.

Set policies and rules that wound not only assure of the country of a financial discipline and/or financial sustainability but also the independence of the Central Bank of Somalia, its supervisory and regulatory abilities as well as building the abilities of the financial systems in the country and henceforth a better quality macroeconomic and financial data base.

Replacement of the old currencies, which seems to have been printed by unauthorised parties, and in essence counterfeit. Some regions print their own currencies, and it is strange people still accept them as a means of payment, which goes back to the basics of money as a means of settling debts and making payments. It is a matter of faith or force. One must note that no official banknotes were issued by the Central Bank of Somalia since 1991.

The Somali Shilling, in the main, survived the absence of a financial authority, as a result of the thriving informal economy of the country. It is remarkable and a unique modern phenomenon that financial institutions developed in the country without the intervention and/or approval of a central banking authority for many years until 2012, when the Central Bank of Somalia was officially reconstituted.

The Somali Shilling interplayed with all the currencies of not only neighboring countries but also with other currencies such as the US Dollar, the Euro and the currencies of the GCC countries. The countries of these currencies all have substantial Somali populations who bring forth those monies to the Somali market and must, therefore, exchange them with the Somali Shilling. Many payments, especially those involving large transactions, the government and the quasi-government NGOs that work in the country, are made through these currencies and more specifically, the US Dollar.

It is one of the interesting phenomenon that even a cup of coffee or a meal in a restaurant is priced in US Dollars and not in Somali Shillings but can also be settled in Somali Shillings. The Somali Shilling plays another aspect of Somali life. It is a symbol of the economic sovereignty of the country and hence another symbol of its national identity.

Somalia is a country with enormous resources and the foreign inspired and instigated conflicts that has marred the country for some three decades, have delayed the exploitation of these resources. It looks as if the conflicts are tapering off and the country is recovering, although the attempts and pressures by some countries, mostly some of the neighbors and some Gulf emirates, to pull down this progress, have not fully subsided.

These resources include among others its geostrategic location, its long coast, indeed, the longest in Africa, and a large marine space and an equally large arable land space, substantial sub-soil wealth including a third of the world’s proven uranium reserves and of course oil and gas, both onshore and offshore.

The resilience of the currency todate, the expected recovery of the general economy of the country both formal and informal, pose well for the Somali Shilling and point to a stable and strengthening currency that has met challenges but survived.

The government appears to be taking measures to instill confidence in the currency and is currently, on general observation, working on new fiscal and monetary policy strategies. One could visualize the development of a modernized monetary system relying on modern technologies and best practices. It is not clear to what extent the IMF and the World Bank Group would be of helping, but in the past, they failed Somalia. It is hoped this time, they will be on its side as it recovers from the long conflict and moves on.

The Somali Shilling would benefit from the new policies, be they monetary, fiscal or otherwise. The challenges are not over but only starting and the Somali Shilling, would hopefully stay and survive come what may. It must have learned a lot from its past, lack of governance at worst. It is a reflection of the nation and its stability, although, there remain a lot of pressures, mostly political and external. The Somali Shilling will stay resilient as always and remain the pride of the nation.