The Looming Threat Of Extremism: Afghanistan’s Unchecked Terrorist Networks – OpEd

By Shaikh Moazam Khan

The recent statement by the Taliban’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, dismissing Pakistan’s envoy’s warnings about a potential 9/11-style attack originating from Afghanistan, has sparked significant controversy. The Taliban labeled these remarks as an attempt to “mislead public opinion,” asserting that the real threat is more likely to come from Pakistan. However, this denial overlooks the stark reality of Afghanistan’s current security landscape. The resurgence of terrorist activities within Afghanistan, particularly by ISIS-K and other extremist groups, poses a grave and growing threat not only to the region but to the world at large.

Despite the Taliban’s claims of restoring stability, Afghanistan has witnessed a disturbing surge in terrorist activities. The presence and operational capacity of groups like ISIS-K, the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and Al-Qaeda remain strong, casting doubt on the Taliban’s ability or willingness to control these factions. The August 2021 Kabul airport bombing by ISIS-K, which killed over 170 people, is a stark reminder of the ongoing volatility and danger in Afghanistan. This attack, along with continued clashes between the Taliban and ISIS fighters, underscores that Afghanistan is far from secure and remains a fertile ground for extremist ideologies and violence.

The Afghan government’s refusal to acknowledge the terrorist threats emanating from its soil is not only disingenuous but dangerous. Cross-border terrorism has long been a thorn in the side of Afghanistan’s neighbors, particularly Pakistan. Since the Taliban’s takeover, there has been a noticeable increase in TTP attacks within Pakistan. These attacks are clear indicators that Afghanistan continues to serve as a haven for extremist elements, providing them with the space and resources to plan and execute operations across the border.

Moreover, the killing of high-profile terrorists within Afghanistan by international forces or during internal power struggles further validates the ongoing threat. These operations have targeted key figures within the terrorist networks, yet their persistent presence in Afghanistan highlights the failure of the Taliban to fully dismantle these groups. This failure raises serious concerns about the Taliban’s intentions and their ability to govern a country that remains deeply fractured and unstable.

The conditions in Afghanistan today bear an alarming resemblance to the pre-9/11 environment. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Afghanistan was a sanctuary for Al-Qaeda and other extremist organizations, which operated with relative impunity due to the lack of international oversight and intervention. The world witnessed the catastrophic consequences of allowing such networks to thrive unchecked.

Today, the international community faces a similar situation. The resurgence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan, combined with the Taliban’s dubious track record on counter-terrorism, creates a fertile ground for extremism. Without stringent measures and international cooperation, there is a legitimate concern that another large-scale attack could originate from Afghanistan, repeating the tragic history of 9/11.

The Taliban’s inability—or unwillingness—to curb the influence of groups like ISIS-K and the TTP has not only destabilized Afghanistan but has also posed a significant threat to neighboring countries, particularly Pakistan. The Taliban’s failure to prevent cross-border terrorism, despite their promises, has strained relations with Pakistan and heightened tensions in the region.

Pakistan, which has borne the brunt of the TTP’s resurgence, has legitimate reasons to be concerned about the security situation in Afghanistan. The increase in terrorist attacks within Pakistan is a direct consequence of the Taliban’s failure to control extremist elements within their borders. This situation has forced Pakistan to take defensive measures, but the root cause remains unaddressed as long as Afghanistan continues to harbor these groups.

Given the above factors, the warning by Pakistan’s Ambassador Durrani about the potential for another 9/11-style attack originating from Afghanistan is not just plausible—it is grounded in the harsh realities of Afghanistan’s current security landscape. The Taliban’s denial does little to assuage the fears of the international community, which has already seen the devastating effects of Afghanistan’s role as a breeding ground for terrorism.

The international community cannot afford to ignore the signs of growing extremism in Afghanistan. The resurgence of terrorist groups, the increase in cross-border attacks, and the Taliban’s ineffective governance all point to a looming threat that could have far-reaching consequences. While the Taliban may downplay these concerns, the evidence suggests otherwise.

Addressing the threat posed by terrorist groups in Afghanistan requires more than just regional efforts; it demands a coordinated international response. The world must recognize that the security of Afghanistan is intrinsically linked to global security. Allowing extremist networks to operate with impunity in Afghanistan will only lead to more instability, both within the region and beyond.

The international community must hold the Taliban accountable for their commitments to counter-terrorism. This includes exerting diplomatic pressure, imposing sanctions if necessary, and supporting regional efforts to curb the influence of terrorist groups. Additionally, there must be a renewed focus on intelligence sharing and cooperation between nations to preempt and prevent any large-scale terrorist attacks that may be in the planning stages.

Afghanistan’s current trajectory is alarmingly reminiscent of the conditions that led to the 9/11 attacks. The rise in terrorist activities, the Taliban’s inability to control extremist factions, and the denial of cross-border threats create a volatile environment that could easily give rise to another catastrophic event. The warning issued by Pakistan’s envoy should serve as a wake-up call to the international community.

The Taliban’s attempts to downplay the threat do not change the reality on the ground. Afghanistan remains a significant source of instability, and without decisive international action, the world risks repeating the mistakes of the past. The global community must act now to address the growing threat of extremism in Afghanistan before it is too late.