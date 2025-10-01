Brazil’s Supreme Court Welcomes New President, Edson Fachin

By ABr

By Andres Richter

Justice Edson Fachin of the Supreme Court took office on Monday (Sep. 29) as the Court’s new president. He will serve a two-year term and will also lead the National Council of Justice until 2027.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who will serve as vice president, was also sworn in.

In his inauguration speech, Fachin affirmed that the Court will not permit the approval of laws or amendments that contravene the Constitution. The statement comes amid attempts by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro to advance a bill in Congress granting amnesty to those convicted of the coup plot.

“We will not hesitate to move from factual truths to rational truths. We will never waver in overseeing the constitutionality of laws or amendments that undermine the Constitution, fundamental rights, or democratic order,” he said.

Fachin also said his administration will be marked by dialogue with the other branches of government and a strong defense of human rights.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the Supreme Court headquarters in Brasília and attended by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, and the presidents of the House of Representatives, Hugo Motta, and of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre. Around a thousand people were invited.

Fachin was declared the new president of the Court after signing his term of office and pledging to uphold the Constitution. He succeeds Luís Roberto Barroso, who served a two-year term as head of the Court.

Profile

Nominated by then-President Dilma Rousseff, Edson Fachin joined the Supreme Court in June 2015. Known for his reserved personality, those close to him believe he will avoid controversial statements in the press and conflicts with politicians. He is expected to stand out for presiding over trials with significant social impact.

Next Wednesday (Oct. 1), during the first session under Fachin’s leadership, the Court will begin the trial on the employment status of app drivers and delivery workers, known as the “uberization” process.