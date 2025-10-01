China-Pakistan Ties In 2025 – OpEd

By Dr. Sahibzada Muhammad Usman

People like to say Pakistan and China are “iron brothers,” and while that phrase gets thrown around so often it almost feels like a cliché, it still says a lot about how both sides see each other.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Beijing didn’t really break new ground in terms of headlines, but it did underline one thing: Pakistan is leaning even harder on China as it tries to find its footing in a messy global and domestic landscape.

The meeting with Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People was full of pomp, but the substance mattered too. Both countries agreed to push forward with the second phase of CPEC, this time expanding into five new areas. The first phase was mostly about energy and transport. Now the plan stretches into digital connectivity, minerals, IT, and agriculture. It’s an upgrade in scope, basically. Pakistan isn’t just asking China to keep the lights on, it’s asking to plug into the broader wave of Chinese tech and industry.

For a country dealing with stubborn inflation, shaky reserves, and constant political turmoil, that kind of backing isn’t optional. Xi went out of his way to say China would continue to support Pakistan’s economic development and political stability. That kind of reassurance carries weight, especially at a moment when Islamabad struggles to convince investors and allies it’s stable enough to be worth betting on.

Still, this isn’t without complications. People haven’t forgotten the debt concerns tied to the earlier CPEC projects. Power stations and roads brought real improvements, but they also left Pakistan with big repayment commitments. That’s why Shehbaz went out of his way to stress how much Pakistan values its sovereignty and integrity while thanking China for respecting it. It wasn’t just a polite line. It was a way of acknowledging that some people are wary of Pakistan becoming too dependent.

Beyond economics, the visit was heavy with geopolitical undertones. Pakistan and China both like to describe their bond as something unique in the region. And compared to other alliances that shift depending on who’s in power, this one has held steady. They see themselves aligned on big issues: Afghanistan’s stability, countering militancy, and resisting outside pressure. By publicly endorsing Xi’s Global Development and Global Security Initiatives, Pakistan was also saying, “we’re sticking close to your vision of how the world should work.”

The Belt and Road Initiative frames all of this. CPEC has always been its showcase project. And Pakistan’s geography gives it special importance, it sits right at the crossroads of South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East. If the new phase delivers on its promises, it could move Pakistan from being just a passageway for trade to a real economic player. That’s the dream anyway.

Shehbaz also invited Xi to Pakistan next year for the 75th anniversary of ties. Symbolism matters in diplomacy, and this gesture was a reminder that this partnership isn’t some new experiment. It’s been built across decades of ups and downs. China has been a steady presence through Pakistan’s many crises, something few other allies can claim. That consistency is one reason Islamabad keeps doubling down.

But let’s be honest, the timing is also shaped by global politics. The US and its allies are increasingly wary of China. India is tilting westward. Pakistan knows this and is making its bet clear. Some will call it risky to lean so hard on one partner, but when your economy is struggling, you don’t have the luxury of spreading your chips around. You lean where the support is strongest.

Even so, Pakistan can’t afford to treat this relationship as just a lifeline. If CPEC’s new phase is really going to matter, it must generate lasting growth inside the country, jobs, exports, better productivity. Energy plants that reduce blackouts are useful, but they don’t restructure the economy. Projects in IT and agriculture might. But only if Pakistan has the institutions and policies to make good use of them. That’s the hard part, and it’s on Islamabad, not Beijing.

Security is another piece that can’t be ignored. Past attacks on CPEC workers show how fragile things can be. Both leaders spoke about preventing extremism and stabilizing the region, which makes sense. You can’t talk about connectivity and trade if the roads and pipelines themselves aren’t secure. Pakistan will have to keep investing not just in infrastructure but in making sure the environment around it is safe enough for these projects to thrive.

The bigger question, at least for Pakistanis, is whether any of this will improve daily life. Leaders can talk about “ironclad partnerships” and global visions, but people at home will be asking if food prices are lower, if jobs are steadier, if the future feels less uncertain. That’s the real measure of success.

Right now, the relationship looks as strong as it’s ever been, maybe stronger. The upgraded CPEC phase promises a lot. But promises aren’t enough. For this to mean something beyond diplomatic headlines, it must translate into things people can see and feel. That’s where the real test lies, not in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, but in the markets and neighbourhoods of Karachi, Lahore, and Quetta.