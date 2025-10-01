Europe’s Top Prosecutor In Athens As Scandals Grip Greece

By EurActiv

By Elisa Braun and Sarantis Michalopoulos

(EurActiv) — Europe’s first Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi is visiting Greece on Tuesday amid ongoing probes into EU funds fraud and mounting tensions with the country’s conservative government.

Greece has long been in Kövesi’s sight, with several high-profile fraud cases dominating political debate in Athens.

The prosecutor’s visit comes at a delicate time for the ruling New Democracy party, led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, that has seen a sharp drop in recent polls.

A survey published on Monday showed 70% of respondents consider the centre-right government – which has been in power since 2019 – corrupt, while 74% believe it is actively covering up scandals.

Open investigations

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), which has the ability to investigate and prosecute, is currently pursuing three major fraud cases in the Greece.

Most prominently, the so-called “Contract 717” – a €41 million-heavy EU-funded project meant to install remote-control signalling systems on the country’s rail network – that has never been implemented.

If the project had been completed, the 2022 Tempi train crash that killed 57 people could have been avoided, EPPO Chief Prosecutor Kövesi said in August.

A second case involves fraudulent use of EU agricultural subsidies, which triggered outrage among Greek farmers.

EPPO investigations revealed that some applicants falsely claimed ownership of land, declared farms in locations far from their actual residences, or used forged leases and fake addresses to secure subsidies. In the aftermath of the scandal, four ministers resigned and the agency responsible for distributing the funds was dissolved.

The third case, dubbed “Operation Calypso,” involves criminal networks – reportedly led by Chinese nationals – accused of evading customs duties and VAT on goods entering the EU via Piraeus, home to Greece’s largest port. Greek authorities have already seized more than 2,400 shipping containers.

Strained relations with government

Kövesi’s visit also brings her strained relationship with Athens to light. Last year, she accused the government of obstructing the rail crash probe and criticised the Greek Constitution for shielding ministers from prosecution.

Under current rules, ministers’ immunity laws – backed by New Democracy’s parliamentary majority – have prevented any prosecutions in EU funds-related cases.

Kövesi even wrote to the European Commission urging a revision of constitutional provisions that protect ministers from accountability, drawing sharp pushback in Athens.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis said she should “stick to her competences,” while Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis suggested Greece could explore ways in Brussels to have her removed from office.

According to an EPPO spokesperson, Kövesi will meet with government officials relevant to her activities, such as finance, justice and interior ministers. She will also meet with the heads of police and customs, the country’s prosecutor general of the country as well as EPPO’s office in Athens.

Her main message will focus on “how to implement solutions for better detection, better judiciary cooperation,” the spokesperson told Euractiv.

“We’re organising a press conference on Thursday morning, most likely in the port of Piraeus but that’s to be confirmed today. The reason we want to do it is because of the Calypso operation, it’s the biggest seizure we’ve had and a big custom case”, the spokesperson added.