From Gaur To Dhaka: Inter-Communal Relations In Bangladesh From A Historical Perspective – OpEd

By Md. Himel Rahman

Between 28 September and 2 October, the Durga Puja – the most significant religious festival of the Bangladeshi Hindu community – is going to be celebrated across the country.

A number of important issues, including the trajectory of inter-communal relations between Muslims and Hindus inside Bangladesh, the country’s relations with India, and its image before the international community, are going to be substantially affected by whether the Bangladeshi Hindus can celebrate the Durga Puja in an atmosphere of safety, security, and normalcy or not.

Historical Record of Inter-communal Solidarity

Bengal had traditionally been a land of exemplary inter-confessional and inter-communal harmony. During the 400-years-long reign of the Buddhist Pala Dynasty (750–1161), Hindus and Buddhists lived together in harmony, and several Pala Emperors patronized Hinduism. During the 550-years-long reign of several Muslim dynasties (1204–1757), Muslims, Hindus, and Buddhists had harmonious relations with one another, and with a few exceptions, the rulers of Bengal abstained from engaging in religious zealotry and bigotry. During the reign of the most prominent dynasties of the Bengal Sultanate, including the Ilyas Shahi Dynasty, (1342–1415 and 1436–1487) and the Hussein Shahi Dynasty (1494–1538), Hindus were integrated into the administrative, taxation, and military services, and Hindu culture received substantial patronage from the sultans. Similarly, during the reign of the Nasiri Dynasty (1717–1740) and the Afshar Dynasty (1740–1757), Hindus were appointed at every echelon of the administration of the Bengal Nizamate, and Hindu economic and financial elite garnered substantial power and wealth, illustrated by the political power of the famous Jagat Seth family.

Usually, periods of national crisis and foreign invasions serve as the litmus test of national unity and inter-communal harmony. The Muslims and Hindus of Bengal passed this test with flying colours. During the invasions of Bengal by the Delhi Sultanate in 1353–1354 and 1358–1360, large numbers of Hindu troops fought in Bengal’s army and navy, and both invasions were repelled. After the Mughal annexation of Bengal in 1576, Muslim and Hindu warlords of Bengal, popularly known as Baro Bhuyan, jointly fought against Mughal occupation for more than three decades, and among them, Isa Khan, Musa Khan, Usman Khan Lohani, Pratapaditya, and Kedar Ray were the most prominent. During the Maratha invasions of Bengal (1741–1752), thousands of Muslim and Hindu troops, led by commanders such as Janakiram and Musaib Khan, fought together under Nawab Alivardi Khan to fend off the marauding Marathas. During the Battle of Palashi (1757), thousands of Muslim and Hindu troops, led by Mir Madan Khan and Mohan Lal, fought against the British.

During the British colonial rule (1757–1947), both Bengali Hindus and Bengali Muslims participated in anti-colonial movements and revolts, including the Fakir-Sannyasi Rebellion, the Sepoy Mutiny, and the Azad Hind Fauj Insurgency. In the same manner, both Bengali Muslims and Bengali Hindus participated in the Bangladeshi War of Independence in 1971. Thus, historical accounts demonstrate that strong inter-communal unity and solidarity always existed on the territory of Bengal.

Inter-communal Relations in the Current Context

Since the independence of Bangladesh, inter-communal harmony has largely been maintained in the country despite its chronic socio-political instability. Centuries-old British policy of divide and rule and the extensive use of anti-Hindu sentiment as a political instrument by Pakistan did create suspicions and conflicts between the Muslims and the Hindus in Bangladesh, however, after independence, the country largely succeeded in preserving inter-communal amity.

This stands in stark contrast with its South and Southeast Asian neighbourhood. Tens of thousands of Muslims and Sikhs have been killed in state-sanctioned or spontaneous religiously-motivated violence in post-independence India. Similarly, tens of thousands of people have been killed in Pakistan since 1947 in sectarian conflicts. In Sri Lanka, internal conflict between Buddhist Sinhalese and Hindu Tamils has resulted in the deaths of more than 100,000 people. In Myanmar, Buddhist Bamars and Rakhines have conducted a textbook example of ethnic cleaning against Muslim Rohingyas. While independent Bangladesh has witnessed some instances of religiously-motivated violence, their scale was much smaller. Moreover, numerous international actors, including the United Nations (UN), the United States (US), the European Union (EU), and the United Kingdom (UK), have repeatedly commended Bangladesh’s exemplary religious harmony in glowing terms.

After the change of government in August 2024, Indian media outlets have portrayed an apocalyptic picture of the plight of Bangladesh’s religious minorities and claimed that Bangladeshi Hindus are confronted with ‘genocide.’ This is a gross distortion of reality. While some attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus did indeed take place immediately after the July Uprising, most of these attacks were politically motivated, and the interim government, major political parties, and local communities took extensive measures to curb the violence. Several international media outlets have concluded that the Indian media greatly exaggerated the reports of anti-Hindu incidents in Bangladesh and spread a substantial amount of misinformation about the situation. Also, during the celebration of the Durga Puja in the last year, stringent security measures were undertaken, ensuring inter-communal peace and harmony.

To be frank, it cannot be claimed that there is no inter-communal problems in Bangladesh. Claiming so would be another misinformation, and there is no need to do that. Inter-communal problems exist, and a number of factors, such as intolerance among some segments of the population, the growing ‘mob culture’, and the continued use of religion as a political instrument, have the potential to ignite these problems. But the Bangladeshi state and major political actors are not actively abetting violence against religious minorities. Instead, Bangladesh has pro-actively tried to curb and minimize inter-communal violence. For instance, 400,000 military, paramilitary, and law enforcement personnel have been deployed to ensure security during this year’s Durga Puja. This demonstrates the commitment of Bangladesh to protect religious minorities, ensure their well-being, and preserve inter-communal harmony.

Historically, the territory of Bangladesh has been a land of inter-communal harmony and solidarity. Almost every polity rooted in this land, including the Pala-administered Bengal Empire, the Bengal Sultanate, the Baro Bhuyan-controlled Bengal, the Mughal-ruled Bengal Subah, the Bengal Nizamate, and current Bangladesh, was founded on the close collaborative ties between different religious communities. In particular, Muslims and Hindus of this land have stood together in unity during periods of national crisis and foreign invasions throughout history. This inter-faith collaboration should continue, and Muslims and Hindus, along with other religious communities, should strive together to build an inclusive, tolerant, harmonious, and sovereign Bangladesh.