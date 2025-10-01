HHS Secretary Kennedy Challenges The Efficacy Of Childhood Vaccine Schedule Shots – OpEd

By Adam Dick

“Safe and effective.” That was the phrase often repeated by people trying to maximize the injections of coronavirus “vaccine” shots during the coronavirus scare. This claim about the shots was wrong. The shots turned out instead to be dangerous and ineffective.

Unfortunately, many people went along with the powerful propaganda push, taking the shots. Yet, with time there was increasing recognition of the misrepresentation about these shots, and that helped open many people’s eyes to the possibility that assertions regarding benefits of other pharmaceuticals, and vaccines in particular, may also be dangerously misleading.

During the coronavirus scare, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. played a prominent role in challenging the favorable claims about the coronavirus shots. Now, as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), he is leading the government department to take a close look at the claimed benefits of the many shots on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) childhood vaccine schedule that schools and daycares across America require children to be subjected to as a condition for attendance.

A video presentation Kennedy released this week that takes a significant step in revealing the nature of the vaccines review at HHS. In particular, Kennedy in the video challenged the widely disseminated conclusion that the mass use of the various vaccines on the childhood vaccine schedule caused the elimination or major reduction of deaths from the diseases the respective vaccines target — a measure that the vaccines were particularly effective in accomplishing their stated objectives.

While displaying graphs of the deaths over time caused by various diseases targeted by vaccines, Kenndey demonstrated in the video presentation that the mass use of each of several vaccines came after the targeted disease’s deaths had already had a huge decline. Kennedy provided measles, pertussis (whooping cough), and influenza shots as examples. Further, noted Kennedy, there were similar huge declines in deaths from tuberculosis, scurvy, and scarlet fever over a similar timeline event though there was no mass vaccination for these diseases in America.

Factors independent of vaccines or other medical interventions, Kennedy explained, were the main causes of the decrease in deaths from infectious diseases. Vaccines were trumpeted as the solution, but the health improvement heroes were in reality other factors including the development of food refrigeration, quickened transportation of food, and improved sanitation, concluded Kennedy.

The logical childhood vaccine schedule changes to be taken in response to the observations put forward by Kennedy in his video presentation are significant. If some of the shots on the schedule have no efficacy, they should be removed from the schedule. The reason that has been made for giving them has been a fraud or mistake. If other shots have much less efficacy than has been asserted but still do some good against the targeted diseases, a reevaluation should be made comparing those shots’ benefits and risks — comparing the shots’ efficacy and danger. With a much lower efficacy, the shots should be judged as acceptable to give only if they have an even lower harm risk.

The end result of this analysis can be expected to be a substantial shrinking of the childhood vaccine schedule in which the variety and number of shots has expanded several-fold over the last few decades. Indeed, the ultimate conclusion could even be that the schedule should be rescinded.

The new analysis Kennedy discussed in his video presentation should also provide additional momentum for abolishing government efforts to either mandate that people take or put any pressure on people to take pharmaceuticals. Government has proven itself a cavalier and dangerous bearer of such authority. Let’s end the authoritarian practice for good.